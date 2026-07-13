Premier LogiTech Names Jay Ford Chief Executive Officer; Founder Scott Paul Transitions to Vice Chairman

Jay Ford - CEO of Premier LogiTech Premier LogiTech - End-to-End Technology Lifecycle Solutions Provider Scott Paul - Vice Chairman of Premier LogiTech

CEO appointment marks the next phase of Premier's growth. Founder Scott Paul will continue to support customers and strategic partnerships as Vice Chairman.

Premier is the best at what it does in the areas it serves. My focus is on building on that work, scaling our capabilities & continuing to earn the trust of the customers and partners who rely on us.” — Jay Ford, CEO of Premier LogiTech

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier LogiTech , a reputable provider of integrated technology lifecycle and supply chain solutions recently named Jay Ford as Chief Executive Officer. Founder Scott Paul, who has led the company for nearly two decades, will transition to the role of Vice Chairman, where he'll work alongside customers and the leadership team while ensuring a smooth transition.Ford brings more than 30 years of leadership in global logistics, supply chain and technology services. He most recently served as Senior Executive Advisor to the Postmaster General of the United States, supporting the Delivering for America transformation. Prior, as Division President at GXO Logistics, he led a technology services division through a period of significant growth. He also led reverse logistics and repair operations across the Americas as a Vice President at Ingram Micro. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at XPO Logistics, CEVA Logistics and New Breed Logistics. His experience spans the full device lifecycle, including forward and reverse logistics, repair and refurbishment, and large-scale automation, and he has driven performance through automation, process redesign and disciplined execution.Paul founded Premier Logitech in 2007 to close a gap in the technology industry, offering fully customized end-to-end supply chain solutions that few providers could deliver. Under his leadership, the company grew into a trusted partner for major telecom and technology brands, earning OEM-level certifications and a reputation for quality across every stage of the technology lifecycle."Scott built Premier into a trusted, high-quality partner to leading OEMs, carriers and enterprise customers, and that foundation is what makes this next phase possible," said Jason Ghoshhajra, President of Tide Rock Yieldco. "Jay has spent his career scaling complex operations and deepening enterprise relationships. He's the right leader to take what Scott created and grow it into a player of scale in the sector. We're grateful that Scott will remain closely involved as Vice Chairman." In his role as Vice Chairman, Paul will work directly with key customers and partners to ensure continuity through the transition and will continue to advise on strategic priorities.As CEO, Ford will lead day-to-day operations and focus on expanding market share, strengthening customer partnerships and building on the company's operational strengths. "Premier LogiTech is the best at what it does in the areas it serves, and that's a direct result of the standards Scott set. I’m grateful for his continued partnership," said Jay Ford. "I'm joining a strong team with a strong foundation. My focus is on building on that work, scaling our capabilities and continuing to earn the trust of the customers and partners who rely on us.""I've had the privilege of leading businesses through inflection points my entire career, but Premier LogiTech is one I'm genuinely proud of building from scratch and positioning for growth. I'm also very proud of what this team has accomplished," said Scott Paul, Founder and Vice Chairman of Premier LogiTech. "Jay’s experience speaks for itself, and I'm confident in where he'll take the company. I'll be here to support our customers and partners through the transition and to help set Jay and the team up for success."Premier LogiTech will continue to deliver its full range of services, including sourcing, warehousing, asset management, configuration, fulfillment, delivery, installation, managed services, reverse logistics, decommissioning and recovery, from its secure, multi-certified facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.About Premier LogiTechPremier LogiTech is an award-winning Dallas-based provider of integrated technology solutions. The company specializes in supporting full lifecycle of consumer electronics from 3PL and value-added forward configuration service to complete value-recovery through repair & refurbishment services including forward and reverse transportation management services. For 18 years, it has built a reputation for creating custom solutions that fit customers' operations and budget, while delivering customers' products simply and effectively.Premier’s growing brand enablement capabilities ensure that products reach the market effectively and are managed sustainably through the circular economy. It manages millions of technology and consumer products for top-tier brands across a range of industries, providing custom solutions while effectively and efficiently integrating with nearly any organization's global supply chain.For more information, visit https://www.premierss.com/

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