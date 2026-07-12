Sail 250 Boston Women's Lunch place

BOSTON, Mass. — As part of Sail250, a nationwide maritime celebration spanning multiple cities in honor of the United States' 250th birthday, U.S. Marines and sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail250 volunteered at Women's Lunch Place in Boston, Massachusetts, July 10, 2026, preparing and serving meals for women experiencing homelessness and poverty.

Women's Lunch Place (WLP), established in 1982, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a safe and welcoming community for women facing homelessness and poverty. Founded in response to the need for a space separate from traditional mixed-gender shelters, the organization began as a day shelter—an uncommon service at the time—and continues to provide women with a safe place to rest, recover, and access resources throughout the day.

Over the past four decades, Women's Lunch Place has expanded its mission beyond providing nutritious meals. In addition to serving breakfast and lunch, the organization offers case management, housing assistance, medical and mental health services, employment and educational support, financial and legal resource referrals, showers and laundry facilities, hygiene supplies, wellness programs, and creative arts activities. Together, these services are designed to help women address immediate needs while building a path toward long-term stability and independence in an environment centered on dignity and respect.

Throughout the volunteer effort, Marines and sailors assisted Women's Lunch Place staff and volunteers by preparing ingredients, cooking meals, and serving lunch to guests. Service members worked side by side with volunteers, slicing vegetables, preparing food, and serving meals as guests gathered for the afternoon.

The volunteer effort provided Marines and sailors an opportunity to support a longstanding community organization while contributing to its daily mission of serving women in need. By assisting with meal preparation and meal service, the volunteers helped Women's Lunch Place continue providing essential resources to its guests while reinforcing the Marine Corps' commitment to supporting the communities it serves.

The community outreach event was one of several engagements conducted by Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail250 throughout the celebration, strengthening relationships between the military and local communities while highlighting a shared commitment to service, partnership, and public engagement during the nations semi quincentennial.