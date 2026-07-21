Amplify Talent Advisors Quantifies the Hidden Operating Costs of Culture Misalignment

Yvette Steele, Founder, Amplify Talent Advisors

Culture Has a P&L™ reframes culture as a measurable operating asset. CulturLens™ shows leaders where misalignment is creating hidden cost exposure.

Organizational culture deserves the same analytical discipline as finance, operations, or strategy.” — Yvette Steele, Founder, Amplify Talent Advisors

WILLOWBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplify Talent Advisors today announced Culture Has a P&L™ , a new lens for seeing organizational culture as a measurable operating asset rather than an abstract value. Activated through CulturLens™, it gives HR, Finance, and executive leaders a way to identify where culture misalignment is creating hidden cost exposure across four areas: productivity, turnover, manager effectiveness, and execution, and builds the business case to recover value.Culture Has a P&L™ addresses a problem most organizations experience but few quantify. When leadership behaviors are inconsistent, accountability is unclear, psychological safety is low, or decision-making stalls, the financial consequences can be significant. They appear inside budgets the organization treats as fixed overhead: replacement costs coded as recruiting spend, lost productivity buried inside headcount, manager capacity consumed by preventable friction. CulturLens™ surfaces those costs so leaders can see their number and act on it.The same operating principle drives the firm's workforce readiness solution, Career Ignite . Designed for workforce development leaders, training providers, workforce intermediaries, community colleges, and employers accountable for participant outcomes after placement, Career Ignite addresses what happens after participants complete training, earn credentials, or enter employment through nontraditional pathways. The program supports apprentices, pre-apprenticeship completers, CTE graduates, returnship participants, second-chance hires, internal mobility cohorts, and first-time corporate employees as they navigate workplace culture, build credibility, and contribute earlier in the employment journey.Founder's Statement"Culture work has been asked to prove its value in a language it was never designed to speak. HR leaders see the friction inside their organizations every day: preventable turnover, managers spending more time putting out fires than leading performance and productivity gaps hiding inside budgets that look fixed. Those costs are already on the P&L. They're just mislabeled.I created Culture Has a P&L™ to support the business case for culture initiatives that People Leaders need for a CFO to readily buy into. CulturLens™ changes the conversation. It gives organizations a methodology to discover, quantify and recover misalignment costs and a roadmap for the executive team to act on together.The same principle drives Career Ignite. Workforce development organizations invest in recruitment, occupational training, credentials, supportive services, employer relationships, and placement. Employers invest in selection, onboarding, manager time, tools, and wages. Before placement, roles are relatively clear. The provider prepares. The participant completes requirements. The employer selects. After placement, accountability becomes diffuse. The most fragile part of the pathway often has no clear owner. When talent fails to meet expectations it's seldom due to lack of capability and more likely linked to the complexities of successfully navigating company culture. Career Ignite builds the structural bridge between potential and performance."About Yvette SteeleSteele holds the conviction that culture deserves the same analytical discipline as finance, operations, or strategy. She developed Culture Has a P&L™ and Career Ignite for Workforce Development from more than 25 years experience across technology sales, workforce development and DEI. That experience combined with watching organizations primed for culture work repeatedly delay investments because the financial case had never been made led directly to the creation of CulturLens™ and Year 1 Attrition Has an Invoice™.As a Certified Workforce Development Professional and author of Impactful Inclusion Toolkit: 52 Activities to Help You Learn and Practice Inclusion Every Day in the Workplace (Wiley), Steele brings both lived experience and business discipline to the work of culture, leadership, and workforce performance.Organizations interested in interviews, strategic partnerships, speaking opportunities, culture advisory work, or workforce development collaborations can learn more at amplifytalentadvisors.com About Amplify Talent AdvisorsAmplify Talent Advisors is the firm behind Culture Has a P&L™ — a different lens for seeing organizational culture as a measurable operating asset rather than an abstract value. The firm helps executive teams identify, diagnose, and recover the hidden operating costs of culture misalignment through CulturLens™, evidence-based assessment, and practical organizational transformation. Amplify Talent Advisors also delivers Career Ignite, a workforce readiness program for organizations investing in nontraditional talent pipelines, and AmplifyIE™, the firm's operating system for sustained culture performance.Media ContactEmail: info@amplifytalentadvisors.comWebsite: amplifytalentadvisors.com

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