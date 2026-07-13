Weekapaug Inn Named Among The 10 Best Inns in The U.S. In Travel + Leisure’s 2026 World’s Best Awards

Weekapaug Inn in Rhode Island Weekapaug Inn Pool Evening at Weekapaug Inn Weekapaug Inn Fenway Suite Lawn at Weekapaug Inn

To be recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the best inns is incredible. We're deeply grateful to everyone who voted and to our associates who bring the spirit of Weekapaug to life.” — Daniel Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug Inn

WEEKAPAUG, RI, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weekapaug Inn, a timeless Relais & Chateaux and Forbes Five Star Hotel, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community, has been named one of the 10 Best Inns in the Continental U.S. in the Travel + Leisure 2026 World’s Best Awards.Now in its 31st year, the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards celebrate the destinations and travel experiences most beloved by the publication’s readers. More than 207,000 readers participated in the 2026 survey, casting 661,000 votes across more than 10,000 properties and travel experiences around the world. Weekapaug Inn earned a score of 91.26 to secure its place among the country’s top inns.Designed for football fans, food lovers and families alike, the afternoon will feature live streaming of football games, friendly lawn games and a festive outdoor atmosphere where guests can cheer on their favorite teams while savoring exceptional cuisine. The event includes a barbecue buffet, beer, wine, soda and a signature cocktail, creating the perfect way to celebrate the arrival of autumn in coastal Rhode Island."To be recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the best inns in the country is incredibly meaningful to our entire team,” said Daniel Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug Inn. “Weekapaug Inn has always been defined by a genuine sense of place and the personal connections our team creates with our guests. We are deeply grateful to everyone who voted and to our dedicated associates who bring the spirit of Weekapaug to life each day.”From guided birding and nature walks with the Inn’s resident Naturalist to boating excursions on the pond, biking, stargazing and seasonal coastal traditions, experiences at Weekapaug Inn encourage guests to discover the rhythms of coastal Rhode Island. The Inn’s culinary program further celebrates its sense of place through menus inspired by the region and the freshest locally sourced ingredients.The 2026 World’s Best Awards reflect the opinions of Travel + Leisure readers from around the world, who rate their favorite hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines and other travel experiences. According to Travel + Leisure, readers continue to favor hotels with a rich backstory, memorable interiors and an authentic sense of place, with exceptional service distinguishing the year’s honorees. The complete 2026 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards list of the Best Inns in the Continental U.S. is available through Travel + Leisure.For more information on Weekapaug Inn events, please visit weekapauginn.com/events and weekapauginn.com for general details. Follow Weekapaug Inn at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram, Facebook.# # #About Weekapaug InnOriginally built in 1899, the charming Weekapaug Inn has welcomed guests to its bucolic landscape where a shimmering sun rises over Quonochontaug Pond, Adirondack chairs grace the great lawn, and a verdant chef’s garden provides the Inn’s kitchen and bar with the freshest of ingredients. There are 33 guest rooms, including four Signature Suites, range from 250 to 2,000 square feet and each is distinctive in décor, and equipped with the finest amenities, as well as a mix of original Inn furnishings and up-to-date pieces. In collaboration with The Birdsong Project, in-room record players and LPs are available inviting guests to relax to the sounds of nature and artistry during their stay. These record players and LPs are in the Carriage House suites, newly renovated Fenway Suites and Signature Suites, which are all named after birds. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are enjoyed in the casually elegant Restaurant with outdoor deck dining as an option. The culinary team works closely with local growers, farmers, and fishmongers, while developing their seasonal take on New England coastal cuisine. The dining room is cozy, with views of the pond and the lawn, and adjacent The Garden Room bar is the spot for casual bistro-style dining. In warmer months, al fresco dining is offered around the pool, and beach snacks, sandwiches and pizza are served at the Bathhouse. S’mores are presented every night in any season (weather permitting).

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