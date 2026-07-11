Rep. Lopez recognizes Carmel Rotary Club for 50 years of service

PHOTO CAPTION: State Rep. Danny Lopez (right) presents Nancy Heck, President of the Carmel Rotary Club (left), and longtime Rotarian and community leader Rick Markoff (center) with a House District Declaration commemorating the club’s 50th year of service to the city of Carmel. While the Carmel Rotary was established in 1972, the city of Carmel was incorporated 50 years ago this year.

“For more than five decades, the Carmel Rotary has been an invaluable partner to our city and a huge part of what makes our community unique and special,” Lopez said. “From CarmelFest to so many service-related efforts, the Carmel Rotary has, in many ways, grown up alongside the city and I am thrilled to be able to celebrate this very special anniversary with them.”



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State Rep. Danny Lopez (R-Carmel) represents House District 39,

which includes a portion of Hamilton County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.