The Windsor Court Spa Introduces Sunlit Serenity Massage for the Summer

The Windsor Court The Windsor Court Spa The Windsor Court Spa The Windsor Court Presidential Suite

Limited-time seasonal treatment combines bright citrus botanicals, cooling cryotherapy and restorative massage in the heart of New Orleans.

Summer is a time when the body naturally craves lighter, refreshing experiences, and the Sunlit Serenity Massage was designed to deliver exactly that.” — Brennan Rosonet, Spa Director at The Windsor Court Spa

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer settles over New Orleans, The Windsor Court Spa , located at The Windsor Court -- an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city – is inviting guests to slow down, cool off and restore with the debut of the Sunlit Serenity Massage, a limited-time seasonal treatment inspired by golden hour, coastal glow and the carefree ease of summer.Designed as a restorative escape from the heat and pace of the season, the Sunlit Serenity Massage combines a full-body massage with cooling cryotherapy techniques and uplifting summer botanicals. The experience features the Euphoric Indulgence fragrance range from British bath and body brand Lola’s Apothecary, layering notes of ripe lime and grapefruit with soft geranium and a warm, lightly spiced vanilla base.During the treatment, personalized massage techniques help release everyday tension and encourage deep relaxation, while cooling cryotherapy globes are incorporated to soothe tired muscles and invigorate the senses. The contrast of therapeutic touch and cooling elements creates a refreshing ritual particularly suited for the warmer summer months.The experience concludes with an application of Euphoric Indulgence Whipped Body Soufflé, a rich finishing treatment that deeply nourishes the skin and leaves it decadently soft and lightly scented with bright citrus and warm botanical notes.“Summer is a time when the body naturally craves lighter, refreshing experiences, and the Sunlit Serenity Massage was designed to deliver exactly that,” said Brennan Rosonet, Spa Director at The Windsor Court Spa. “From the cooling cryotherapy globes to the bright citrus aromatics, every element of the treatment is intended to help guests feel restored, refreshed and completely at ease.”The Sunlit Serenity Massage is available for 50, 80 or 110 minutes, starting at $230, and is offered for a limited time this summer.Guests of The Windsor Court Spa receive daily valet parking on the day of their spa service as well as access to the hotel’s rooftop pool, allowing guests to extend their wellness experience with a relaxing afternoon overlooking New Orleans. Local guests also receive 20 percent off spa services every Monday and Thursday.The Windsor Court Spa welcomes guests to focus on gratitude in an inspiring and judgement free space. Creating an aura of positive energy and best-in-class wellness offerings with a discerning curation of retail, The Windsor Court Spa provides a warm welcome for every guest and a place to be in the moment while meditating stress away.To book the Sunlit Serenity Massage, visit thewindsorcourt.com/spa. To learn more about The Windsor Court, visit thewindsorcourt.com call 800.262.2662, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.# # #About The Windsor CourtThe Windsor Court is built on the premise of delivering revered service within a refined space. Greeted by a classic, cloistered courtyard, guests enjoy celebrated, grand guest rooms, suites and an exclusive club level offering. Equally important as its polished accommodations are the culinary endeavors. Touting fine dining fare, afternoon tea and weekend brunch, The Windsor Court also presents an iconic cocktail bar & lounge featuring live jazz. The Windsor Court has a noteworthy art collection and rooftop pool with open-air bar.

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