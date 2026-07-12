Retired Fire Captain Makes Lifesaving Online CPR Training Free to the Public

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Online CPR Skills removes the cost barrier to emergency preparedness while offering low-cost, 2-year workplace certifications.

As a former Fire Captain, I've seen too many emergencies where bystanders didn't know what to do while waiting for the engine to arrive, said Captain Wayne Bennett, owner of Disaster Survival Skills.” — Wayne Bennett

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired Fire Captain Makes Lifesaving CPR Training Free to the Public; Expands Flexible Online Certification for School DistrictsWayne Bennett, a retired Southern California Fire Captain and 34-year veteran of emergency preparedness, today announced a major community initiative: making his comprehensive online CPR and First Aid training entirely free to the general public at onlineCPRskills.com . For individuals who require official proof of certification for employment, Bennett has set the cost at an industry-disrupting $29.95 for a two-year certificate.The platform—originally developed in 2020 to ensure school districts could maintain seamless compliance during the pandemic—has expanded to serve both institutional clients and everyday citizens."As a former Fire Captain, I've seen too many emergencies where bystanders didn't know what to do while waiting for the engine to arrive," said Captain Wayne Bennett, owner of Disaster Survival Skills. "Knowledge shouldn't be locked behind a paywall when lives are on the line. By making the training free to everyone, we are putting power back into the hands of parents, neighbors, and teenagers. And for professionals who need a card, we’re keeping it highly affordable."Streamlining Safety for School DistrictsWhile the general public can learn for free, Online CPR Skills continues to be a premier partner for school districts looking to solve logistical bottlenecks. Backed by Bennett’s 30+ years as an American Heart Association (AHA) certified instructor, the company offers three distinct training pathways to help schools achieve 100% compliance:• Fully Online Training: Ideal for self-paced community learning and flexible staff recertifications • Hybrid Learning: Combining the convenience of online theory with rapid, hands-on skills verification.• Traditional In-Person: Classic, instructor-led classroom CPR and First Aid training.School districts utilizing the hybrid and online models report significantly higher compliance rates, streamlined administrative tracking, and a drastic reduction in classroom disruption and scheduling conflicts for teachers, coaches, and staff.Accessibility and Certification Structure• The Training: 100% Free for anyone wanting to learn CPR, AED use, and First Aid basics.• The Certification: $29.95 for a formal 2-year certification (required for many workplaces, coaches, and educators).To access the free training or to learn more about implementing a flexible compliance program for your school district, visit onlineCPRskills.com.About Disaster Survival Skills & Online CPR Skills:Founded 34 years ago by retired Southern California Fire Captain Wayne Bennett, Disaster Survival Skills equips communities and school districts with the tangible skills needed to confidently manage crises. Specializing in educational compliance and public safety, the company delivers top-tier training through traditional, hybrid, and fully digital platforms.Contact: Wayne BennettTitle: Owner & FounderCompany: Disaster Survival Skills / Online CPR SkillsPhone: 760-628-5987Email: wayne@disastersurvivalskills.comWebsite: onlineCPRskills.com

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