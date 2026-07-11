Georgia Army National Guard Commemorate Warrant Officer Corps' 108th Birthday

CLAY NATIONAL GUARD CENTER, Ga. -- The Georgia Army National Guard celebrated the Army Warrant Officer Corps’ 108th birthday by hosting a 5km run on July 11, 2026, in Marietta, Georgia.

Although it can be traced back to the early years of the British Navy, July 9, 1918, marks the official birth of the Warrant Officer Corps (WOC), rooted in the Army Mine Planter Service. This started the long, historical life of the WOC. 108 years later, the Clay National Guard Center (CNGC) celebrated its historic birthday with a 5km run, during which over 30 officers and warrant officers gathered to commemorate the occasion.

Spearheaded by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Merv Vidal, Deputy Human Resources Actions Branch, G1, Georgia Army National Guard, the 5km run led officers around CNGC, followed by a cake-cutting event on Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

This event celebrates the many technically and tactically proficient men and women of the WOC over 108 years of service. Spanning 108 years, warrant officers have been seen as the pinnacle, upholding the highest standards in their field. They are considered subject-matter experts who often advise the unit commander, enabling the commander to make the best decisions on the battlefield.

“Being a warrant officer means being the best of the best in my field, being the technical expert in my field, and knowing and honing my skills to the fullest,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Alan Hughes, the Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Georgia Army National Guard.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman, the Commanding General of the Georgia Army National Guard, stood in support of the warrant officers, celebrating with them and cheering them on as they raced to the finish line.

“They are our technical experts. Where our expertise, depth, and knowledge within certain disciplines within the function of the Army, that’s where they reside,” Fryman said.

Making up less than 3% of the U.S. Army National Guard, the Army’s “quiet professionals” continue to lead the way in knowledge, professionalism, unwavering dedication, and technical excellence.

When asked if he has any advice for soldiers considering joining the WOC, Hughes said, “If you want to elevate your career to the next level, be that technical expert, that subject matter expert, and advise commanders on how to win wars on the battlefield from the technical and strategic level, I advise to go warrant officer!”