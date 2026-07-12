Amid Record Four Transfers in One Year, 17-Year-Old Marist Veres Royal Avoids Aug. 1 NCAA Transfer Penalty

Custom EA Sports College Football 27 build of 17-year-old Marist Veres Royal, who became the youngest player in NCAA history at 16. The 6'3", 282 lb fullback is now available in the Download Center. Created in Team Builder. Search "Marist V Royal".

Teen phenom completes record four transfers and beats the Aug. 1 Trump EO deadline with Hilbert transfer while enjoying NIL and CFB27 build.

The BeBop Channel Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBOP)

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most unprecedented journeys in modern college football has reached its most anticipated chapter. In under 11 months, 17-year-old Marist Veres Royal touched four different campuses in one of the fastest and most chaotic transfer sequences ever seen from a teenage athlete. Now, after making NCAA history, navigating a high-profile legal dispute, and landing a life-story rights deal, he is finally set to play a full season on the gridiron.

Born June 14, 2009, Veres Royal became the youngest player in NCAA history at age 16 while at Buffalo State University in 2025. Standing 6'3" and 282 pounds, he was already running a 4.9 40-yard dash and bench-pressing 340 pounds at that age.

In under 11 months, he attended four different schools:

He was accepted early action to the University at Buffalo in January 2025 at age 15, only to withdraw in late June after the school declined to classify him as a Designated Student-Athlete.

He played as a true freshman at Buffalo State in fall 2025 before entering the transfer portal after his first game.

He transferred to Iowa Western CC in January 2026, where a legal dispute arose after he publicly unveiled his patent-pending “Halo” protective helmet mask. He was ultimately barred from participation.

He was recruited and accepted to Hilbert College in May 2026 and enrolled in June as a sophomore transfer. This move came just before President Trump’s April 3, 2026 executive order takes effect on Aug. 1, 2026. By transferring to Division III before the deadline, he avoided being stuck at Iowa Western for a full year plus sitting out another year if he later transferred to a four-year school — penalties that could have effectively ended his prime college career.

Off the field, in addition to his “Halo” invention, Veres Royal has landed a $2 million life-story rights deal for his biopic "Marist's Story" with The Bebop Channel. He is also projected to declare for the 2028 NFL Draft at age 18, which would make him the youngest player ever to declare for the NFL.

With his transfer journey now complete, Veres Royal enters the long-awaited playing phase of his career. Fans will finally get to see the youngest NCAA player compete on the field this season at Hilbert College, located just minutes from Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills.

Additionally, a custom 6'3", 282-pound fullback build for Marist Veres Royal is now available in the EA Sports College Football 27 Download Center (created in TeamBuilder) under the “EA Bulls” roster. Fans can search “Marist V Royal” to play as the young phenom in the game.

Media and fans are encouraged to follow Marist this fall as he begins writing the next chapter of his story on the gridiron.

He is part of The BeBop Channel's Young Lions Initiative (beboptv.com/younglions) and can be found on X @MaristVRoyal.

284 lbs Movin!!! Marist Veres Royal FB/JUMBO TE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.