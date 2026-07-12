EVO Riverfront Unveils New Brand & Bright Renovated Spaces at Luxury Apartments

EVO Riverfront, a Class A apartment community on the St. Johns River EVO Riverfront offers waterfront living with premium amenities in the vibrant Southbank district of downtown Jacksonville, FL Downtown Jacksonville living is getting an upgrade with EVO Riverfront

Jacksonville’s newest resort-living apartments in Southbank neighborhood now available for lease

We really considered the full experience of living here, walking past beautiful landscaping, coming home to a modern building, and relaxing on your sofa to the lights of the Acosta Bridge.” — Christopher Davis, Partner at FrontRange Capital Partners

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Downtown Jacksonville living is getting an upgrade with EVO Riverfront, a Class A apartment community on the St. Johns River. Formerly Southerly at Southbank, FrontRange Capital Partners purchased the eight-story, 185-unit property in 2022 and just completed a building renovation focused on modernizing resident amenities, refreshing the exterior, and adding a locally inspired public mural along the Southbank Riverwalk. The new EVO Riverfront is open for resident applications, providing luxury waterfront living for those working and playing in downtown Jacksonville and San Marco.

“We’ve designed EVO Riverfront for professionals who want to live right in the middle of it all,” says Christopher Davis, Partner at FrontRange Capital Partners. “The building has a wonderful location, directly adjacent to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s Hospital. It is convenient for healthcare professionals, downtown commuters, and residents seeking a connected urban lifestyle near the St. Johns River. We focused on making EVO Riverfront a place you want to call home. We really considered the full experience of living here, walking past beautiful landscaping, coming home to a modern building, and relaxing on your sofa to the lights of the Acosta Bridge.”

FrontRange Capital Partners, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, worked with Sweetwater Contractors, a Jacksonville-based firm that specializes in capital and tenant improvements, to complete the building renovations. Project improvements include a redesigned façade with a nod to the colors of the St. Johns River; new exterior signage; an entirely renovated entry vestibule, lobby, fitness center, and dog run; and new sun terraces on the pool deck with spectacular views of the river. FrontRange also commissioned the Bridge Muralists, a group of local artists, to create a new public mural directly facing the riverfront. It is located within a 1,568-square-foot panel on the EVO Riverfront building, facing the St. Johns River on the Southbank Riverwalk. The mural highlights some of Jacksonville’s most enduring flora and fauna, including the synonymous jaguar.

EVO Riverfront is now welcoming applications for studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments. The spaces feature thoughtfully designed floor plans with modern kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms, smart home technology, luxury vinyl flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private balconies with available river views. Common spaces include a first-floor foyer with mail and package rooms, fitness center, games room, riverfront pool with grilling areas, 24/7 resident market, a pet run with dog washing stations, and a private parking garage with reserved spaces and electric car chargers.

ABOUT EVO RIVERFRONT: EVO Riverfront offers waterfront living with premium amenities in the vibrant Southbank district of downtown Jacksonville, with studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. This upscale apartment community is located at 959 Prudential Dr. in Jacksonville, Florida. Learn more at www.EVORiverfront.com

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