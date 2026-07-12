FandomWire Surpasses 12 Billion Impressions and 5 Million Readers Under Founder Amir Syeed

Founder and CEO Amir Syeed has grown the independent entertainment publisher from a 2017 startup into a global brand reaching millions of fans.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FandomWire , one of the most recognized independent voices in entertainment media, today announced it now reaches more than 5 million readers, with traffic that has peaked at over 220 million monthly page views.Founded in 2017 and operated by FandomWire Marketing Management LLC, FandomWire has grown into a leading destination for fans of movies, television, streaming, anime and manga, gaming, comics, and celebrity culture. The company holds an Ahrefs Domain Rating of 71, ranks for more than 22,000 keywords on Google, and reaches a highly engaged global fan community across search, Google Discover, and social platforms.Built by founder Amir SyeedFandomWire’s rise has been led by its founder and chief executive, Amir Syeed, who grew the publication from an early idea in 2017 into a global entertainment brand. Under his direction, FandomWire has generated more than 12 billion impressions and over 1.5 billion clicks, built a newsroom of more than 60 writers and editors, and reached a fan community numbering in the tens of millions across search, Google Discover, and social media.Trusted by major studiosFandomWire is an ongoing screening and media partner for leading studios including Paramount, Amazon, Warner Bros., Lionsgate, and Nintendo, receiving early screening access and first-look content, and regularly activating its community through official, studio-sanctioned ticket giveaways for major releases.Featured in official studio marketingFandomWire’s reviews are repeatedly selected for studios’ own promotional campaigns. Its review of Ms. Marvel was featured by Marvel Studios; its review of Avatar: Fire and Ash - “The best Avatar yet,” credited to FandomWire critic Matt Hambidge - appeared in official 20th Century Studios marketing; and its review of Landman was selected for a Golden Globe “For Your Consideration” campaign, showcased on The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, and featured on a large-format billboard along Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, Los Angeles.A record of scoops, exclusives, and industry recognitionFandomWire broke one of the most talked-about scoops in modern blockbuster history, accurately reporting, ahead of release, that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home.Its journalists have conducted exclusive interviews with talent including Ryan Coogler, Zachary Levi, Matthew Lillard, Steve Agee, and Oscar Nunez. The publication has earned recognition from figures across the industry, among them James Gunn, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dave Bautista, and Matthew Modine.In gaming, FandomWire partnered with Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries) on the promotional campaign for Halo Season 2.“FandomWire has become more than a publication. It’s a cultural amplifier that studios trust, creators acknowledge, and audiences rely on," said Amir Syeed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FandomWire.FandomWire's editorial team spans more than 60 writers and editors, including Rotten Tomatoes-recognized critics and members of the Critics Choice Association.To learn more, visit https://fandomwire.com/

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