Bone Thugs-N-Harmony celebrates receiving the 2,851st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the official ceremony on July 8, 2026. Photo Credit: World Visionz

Steven “Layzie Bone” Howse Celebrates Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Historic Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy Award-winning artist Steven “Layzie Bone” Howse, founding member of the legendary hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, is celebrating a historic milestone following the group’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.Bone Thugs-N-Harmony received the 2,851st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recognizing the group’s extraordinary contributions to music and popular culture. All five members, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone, attended the ceremony, which drew thousands of fans to Hollywood Boulevard alongside hip-hop legends Ice-T and Fat Joe.The ceremony marked another defining chapter for the Cleveland-bred group as they celebrated 35 years of groundbreaking contributions to hip-hop. Since emerging in the early 1990s, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has become one of the genre’s most influential groups, pioneering a signature blend of melodic harmonies and rapid-fire lyricism that continues to inspire artists around the world.Continuing the momentum, Layzie Bone’s latest independent album, D.A.S.H. , recently reached No. 6 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Albums Chart, reflecting the continued support of fans and the enduring impact of his music.Released independently, D.A.S.H. explores themes of purpose, perseverance, faith, family, and legacy while remaining true to the authentic storytelling and signature style that have defined Layzie Bone’s career for more than three decades.In addition to his acclaimed music career, Layzie Bone appeared on We TVs Growing Up Hip-Hop: LA, giving audiences a closer look at his life beyond the stage while expanding his presence across television and entertainment.Beyond music, Layzie Bone continues to expand his entrepreneurial ventures with the D.A.S.H. footwear collection, available now at LayzieBone99.com.Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is also preparing to headline a fall tour alongside fellow hip-hop pioneers Wu-Tang Clan, bringing together two of the most influential groups in rap history for one of the year’s most anticipated live tours.Steven “Layzie Bone” Howse is available for television, radio, print, podcast, and digital interviews.For interview requests or additional information, please contact:

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