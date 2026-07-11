*Update – Victim Identified* State Police Investigating Single-Vehicle Fatal Crash on Hastings Farm Road in Seaford
Date Posted: Saturday, July 11th, 2026
The Delaware State Police has identified 25-year-old Kesnel Similien, of Seaford, Delaware, as the man who died in the single-vehicle fatal crash Friday morning in Seaford.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has video to contact Master Corporal J. Smith at (302) 703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.
If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.
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