Two Inspirational Pilgrimages to Medjugorje Planned for Fall 2026

Medjugorje Pilgrimage view of the Mostar old bridge

An unforgettable journey of faith, prayer, and discovery in one of the Catholic world's most inspiring pilgrimage destinations.

Fr. Glenn Sudano, CFR, and I will offer our pilgrims retreat conferences, prayer, and will be available for the Sacrament of Reconciliation, at St. James Church, Medjugorje. - Bishop Scharfenberger ” — Frances Cantone

WARWICK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pilgrims seeking spiritual renewal and the opportunity to visit one of the world's most celebrated Catholic pilgrimage destinations will have two exceptional opportunities this fall as St. Benedict Tours announces two fully escorted pilgrimages to Medjugorje, Bosnia-Herzegovina.Each journey combines daily Mass, prayer, fellowship, and visits to the sacred sites that have drawn millions of faithful from around the world since the reported Marian apparitions began in 1981. While both pilgrimages center on Medjugorje, each offers a distinctive experience led by respected Catholic spiritual leaders.The first journey, Trip #116, departs September 7-15, 2026, and is designed as a nine-day pilgrimage and spiritual retreat led by Father Glenn Sudano, CFR. Priced at $3,155 per person, double occupancy, the retreat focuses on prayer, spiritual reflection, and personal renewal.Participants will enjoy seven nights at Hotel Jana in Medjugorje with daily breakfast and dinner, two full-day excursions that include lunch, daily conferences presented by Father Sudano, CFR, Mass, opportunities for the Sacrament of Reconciliation, and visits to many of Medjugorje's most significant spiritual sites. Those who are physically able may climb Apparition Hill and Cross Mountain, while optional visits include the internationally known Cenacolo Community. Pending availability, pilgrims may also meet local priests and several of Medjugorje's visionaries.For travelers seeking a more extensive pilgrimage that combines faith with the rich history and beauty of the Adriatic region, Trip #117 departs October 14-24, 2026. This eleven-day pilgrimage is led by Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, Spiritual Director for St. Benedict Tours, and is priced at $4,698 per person, double occupancy.In addition to five nights in Medjugorje, pilgrims will spend two nights in the historic city of Split and two nights in Dubrovnik, experiencing some of the most beautiful religious and cultural landmarks in Croatia and Montenegro. Guided walking tours include the UNESCO World Heritage cities of Split, Trogir, and Dubrovnik, along with an excursion to Our Lady of the Rocks in Montenegro's breathtaking Bay of Kotor.The October pilgrimage includes daily breakfast and dinner, five lunches, daily Mass celebrated by Bishop Scharfenberger at many of the region's holy sites, guided excursions, and opportunities for prayer and reflection throughout the journey. While in Medjugorje, pilgrims will participate in the spiritual life of St. James Parish, have the opportunity to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation, climb Apparition Hill and Cross Mountain if physically able, and visit local ministries such as the Cenacolo Community. As schedules permit, meetings with Medjugorje visionaries and local Franciscan priests may also be arranged.Both pilgrimages include round-trip airfare aboard Lufthansa Airlines from Newark Liberty International Airport, confirmed economy-class seating, certified English-speaking tour guides, transportation aboard private air-conditioned motor coaches, and carefully selected accommodations.Whether choosing the intimate retreat atmosphere of September or the expanded spiritual and cultural experience of October, pilgrims can expect an unforgettable journey of faith, prayer, and discovery in one of the Catholic world's most inspiring pilgrimage destinations.Space for both pilgrimages is limited, and early registration is recommended. For more information, pricing, and reservation information, contact St. Benedict Tours or visit https://stbenedicttours.com for additional details.

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