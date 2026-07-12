Elisha Wiesel Addresses U.S.-Israel Relationship in Remarks at Yad Vashem

Elisha Wiesel, Chairman of The Elie Wiesel Foundation and son of Elie Wiesel

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elisha Wiesel, Chairman of The Elie Wiesel Foundation, delivered remarks today at an event at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, commemorating the 10th anniversary of the passing of his father, Elie Wiesel, Nobel laureate.Elisha opened his speech by acknowledging that he was standing in a place that his father called “the heart and soul of Jewish memory.” At the dedication of Yad Vashem, Elie Wiesel called on the world to recognize that the Holocaust demonstrated man’s inhumanity to Jews. He said “Jews were not killed because they were human beings. In the eyes of the killers, they were not human beings! They were Jews! It is because they were Jews that it was so easy for the killers to kill!”In his remarks, Elisha strongly condemned Mr. Emanuel’s calls to end U.S. support for Israel along with his statement that Israel is a pariah nation.Elisha Wiesel said "In 2009, President Obama visited Buchenwald, from which my father was liberated, and asked him to speak. My father warned that the world had not learned its lessons — that its approval could never be counted on. My father's moral vision refutes Mr. Emanuel’s. The world's approval was never the measure of a Jew's right to live. To make it our test is to unlearn Buchenwald.Many might have made that mistake in innocence, but Rahm Emanuel is not one of them. As the President’s Chief of Staff, he organized that visit and heard that speech.”In his remarks, Elisha also called on Mr. Emanuel to focus his energies closer to home.The Foundation’s Executive Director, LizAnn Eisen, said “The Foundation is committed to upholding Elie Wiesel’s legacy of speaking hard truths to the strong on behalf of the weak.” Elie Wiesel was known for speaking publicly and urgently to end human suffering wherever it occurred from the Khmer Rouge’s killings in Cambodia, the genocides in Darfur, Sudan and in Rwanda, to immigrants in the United States. The Foundation continues Elie Wiesel’s work advocating on behalf of those suffering at home and abroad.For the full text of Elisha Wiesel’s remarks at Yad Vashem, please visit us on Facebook About The Elie Wiesel FoundationFounded by Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel, and his wife Marion, The Foundation advocates for global human rights, ethical reflection and cross-cultural understanding through programs that engage students, artists, educators, and communities in meaningful dialogue and action.To learn more, visit The Foundation's website Media Contact:

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