Nearshore Staffing Agency Wow Remote Teams Publishes Per-Role Pricing for Latin America Hires

The staffing agency lists rates by position on its website and outlines five controls U.S. companies should define before opening a nearshore role.

Cost brings a company into the conversation. Control keeps the hire working twelve months later. A staffing agency that answers only the first question has done half the job.” — Juli Rey

PHOENIX , AZ, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wow Remote Teams, a nearshore staffing agency that helps U.S. businesses hire professionals across Latin America, has published per-role pricing on its website. Rates are listed by position and function and are accessible without a discovery call or a gated form.The decision runs against common practice in the category. Most nearshore providers release cost information only after a sales conversation, which leaves buyers comparing vendors on positioning rather than on numbers. A company evaluating its first nearshore hire can spend several weeks in discovery calls before it has enough information to build a budget."Pricing is the first question a founder asks and the last one most staffing agencies answer," said Juli Rey, CEO at Wow Remote Teams. "We publish rates by role because a company should be able to model the cost of a nearshore hire before it books a call, not after one."The published per-role pricing spans positions in finance, marketing, operations, engineering, healthcare administration, real estate, and architecture.Alongside the pricing release, the staffing agency outlined 5 controls that shape whether a nearshore role performs. The list reflects patterns observed across placements in Latin America.Ownership rather than tasks. A role defined as a list of tasks tends to produce a coordinator. A role defined by what it owns end to end tends to produce an operator. The distinction changes the seniority band, the compensation range, and the candidate profile a staffing agency sources against.Systems and access. Tool access is often treated as an onboarding detail and resolved in week three. Companies that specify systems, permission levels, and the provisioning owner before a search begins tend to shorten ramp time.Hours and overlap. Latin American time zones tend to fall within a few hours of U.S. business hours, which supports same-day collaboration. Overlap expectations still need to be stated in the role definition rather than inferred from geography.Review cadence. Remote roles depend on a defined review rhythm and a named reviewer. Where neither is assigned, gaps in output quality surface late.Engagement structure. An ongoing staffing and EOR structure and a direct recruiting engagement carry different obligations. Direct recruiting agreements should specify replacement terms and post-placement expectations before a search opens, not after a candidate accepts.Coverage across more than 100 roles separates the company from nearshore providers that recruit software engineers exclusively. Availability varies by role, market, English requirements, compensation range, and timing, and each search is assessed against those variables before a timeline is committed."Cost is what brings a company into the conversation," said Juli. "Control is what keeps the hire working twelve months later. A staffing agency that only answers the first question has done half the job."ABOUT WOW REMOTE TEAMSWow Remote Teams is a nearshore staffing agency that helps U.S. businesses hire vetted professionals across Latin America. The company supports ongoing staffing and EOR structures as well as direct recruiting across more than 100 roles in engineering, finance, marketing, operations, healthcare, real estate, and architecture.Wow Remote Teams charges no consultation, recruitment, or starting fees, and publishes per-role pricing on its website.

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