Tensik Industries Marks 20 Years in Concrete Plant Manufacturing

A Tensik mobile concrete batch plant highlights 20 years of concrete plant engineering and manufacturing as the company expands its Orlando operations.

Expanded Orlando operations reinforce the company’s commitment to engineering, safety, quality, and disciplined production execution across North America.

For 20 years, Tensik has grown through resilience, experience, and a commitment to keep moving forward. Every challenge has strengthened our company and prepared us for the next chapter.” — Eduardo Fuenmayor, Founder and CEO, Tensik Industries

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tensik Industries , a United States concrete batch plant manufacturer serving ready-mix, precast, block, and specialized concrete producers across North America, today announced the celebration of its twentieth anniversary and the launch of “TENSIK 20 — 2026: The Year of Tensik.”The milestone reflects two decades of concrete plant engineering, heavy fabrication, system integration, and field experience. It also marks the company’s next stage of development from an expanded 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and six-acre staging and storage yard in Orlando, Florida.“For twenty years, Tensik has grown by solving real production challenges for concrete producers,” said Eduardo Fuenmayor, founder and CEO of Tensik Industries. “This anniversary is not only about where we have been. It is about the operating standard we are building for the future: disciplined engineering, safer work practices, documented quality, clearer production milestones, and equipment designed for dependable performance in demanding environments.”Tensik Industries designs and manufactures portable concrete batch plants , stationary concrete batching plants, modular concrete plant systems, cement silos, aggregate handling equipment, conveyors, and custom plant components. Its solutions support ready-mix concrete, precast concrete, concrete block manufacturing, infrastructure projects, and specialized production applications.The expanded Orlando operation provides additional space for raw materials, fabricated components, complete plant modules, assembly activities, inspection, and shipment preparation. The larger footprint also supports clearer separation between cutting, fitting, welding, electrical integration, coating, testing, and staging areas while improving visibility across multiple projects.During 2026, Tensik is continuing to strengthen standardized manufacturing procedures, internal quality checkpoints, production documentation, and pre-shipment testing. The company is also working to bring production schedules current through improved sequencing, milestone tracking, purchasing coordination, shop-floor planning, and expanded staging capacity.These efforts are intended to improve transparency and consistency across engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, testing, and logistics. They also support more structured communication with customers regarding project status, manufacturing milestones, required approvals, and shipment readiness.Tensik’s manufacturing approach includes engineering review, incoming material verification, dimensional inspection, welding and fabrication controls, surface preparation, coating inspection, electrical and pneumatic verification, component identification, and documented pre-shipment review. Each project may require a different configuration, but the company’s objective remains consistent: practical equipment, clear production controls, and measurable readiness before delivery.Safety is also a central part of Tensik’s next phase. The company continues investing in workplace procedures, employee training, shop organization, equipment readiness, and safety considerations within concrete plant design. Tensik believes that safer operations and stronger quality are connected through clear expectations, disciplined execution, and accountability at every stage.The “TENSIK 20” campaign will highlight the people, engineering, manufacturing processes, facilities, and customer projects behind the company’s equipment. Throughout 2026, Tensik plans to publish facility updates, technical insights, manufacturing demonstrations, completed project features, and educational content focused on concrete batching plant design, maintenance, production efficiency, and long-term scalability.The campaign will also recognize the employees, customers, suppliers, contractors, and industry partners who have contributed to Tensik’s development. Their experience and collaboration have helped shape the company’s approach to concrete plant engineering and manufacturing across North America.As Tensik enters its third decade, the company remains focused on practical engineering, scalable plant configurations, production discipline, and long-term customer relationships. Its goal is to convert twenty years of experience into stronger systems, clearer communication, improved manufacturing visibility, and concrete plant solutions built for the operational realities of modern producers.“Experience only matters when it improves execution,” Fuenmayor said. “Our responsibility is to apply what we have learned, strengthen the way we work, and continue earning confidence through the equipment and results we deliver.”The anniversary represents both continuity and momentum, supported by expanded facilities, experienced personnel, practical engineering, and a renewed commitment to disciplined manufacturing performance today.About Tensik IndustriesTensik Industries is an Orlando-based concrete batch plant manufacturer specializing in the engineering and fabrication of portable, stationary, modular, and custom concrete batching systems. The company also manufactures cement storage, aggregate handling, conveying, and related equipment for ready-mix, precast, block, and specialized concrete producers throughout North America.

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