Meet the Artist Behind an Original 3D Paper Sculpting Technique

Meet the Artist at the Show

Michelle Larsen, recognized among the Top 60 Masters of Contemporary Art, presents her original dimensional artwork in a rare public exhibition.

I didn't want to create paintings people simply look at—I wanted to create artwork they experience. Every step reveals a new perspective through changing light, shadows, and sculpted form.” — Michelle Larsen

NEW BUFFALO, MI, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visitors to Michelle Larsen's exhibition aren't just viewing artwork—they're meeting the artist who spent more than 15 years developing her own original 3D paper sculpting technique.Recognized among the Top 60 Masters of Contemporary Art by ArtTour International Magazine, Larsen creates dimensional artwork that merges painting and sculpture. Each original piece is individually hand sculpted from paper, permanently adhered to canvas, and finished in oil paint, creating forms that extend up to six inches beyond the canvas."I wanted to create artwork that people don't simply look at—they experience," Larsen said. "As you move around each painting, the depth, light, and shadows continually change."The exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to meet Larsen in person, learn about her creative process, and experience artwork that cannot be fully appreciated in photographs alone.The exhibition is open through July 19 at The 19th Hole at Woodlands Golf Course at Whittaker in New Buffalo, located at 12578 Wilson Road. Open everyday from noon until 7 pm.Admission is free and open to the public. Full bar service after 4 pm.

ART SHOW AT THE WOODLANDS GOLF COURSE AT WHITTAKER IN NEW BUFFALO, MI

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