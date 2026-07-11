21st Century ROAD to Housing Act Becomes Law

Today, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, a landmark bipartisan, bicameral housing package championed by House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill (AR-02), became law.

Chairman Hill said, “Homeownership should be within reach for more Americans, and this law moves us closer to that goal. This bill reduces unnecessary barriers to building, strengthens community banks, and ensures families – not institutional investors – have a fair shot at buying a home. The final product reflects years of bipartisan, bicameral collaboration and proves that when Congress stays focused on results, we can deliver meaningful reforms.”

The following organizations have expressed support for the bill:

AARP, Affordable Homes & Communities, Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition, Airbnb, American Bankers Association, American FinTech Council, American Land Title Association, American Planning Association, Appraisal Institute, Arkansas Bankers Association, Bipartisan Policy Center Action, Council for Affordable and Rural Housing, Council of State Community Development Agencies, Defense Credit Union Council, Florida Bankers Association, Home Depot, Homeownership Council of America, Housing Advisory Group, Housing Assistance Council, Housing Policy Council, Independent Bankers Association of Texas, Independent Community Bankers of America, Kentucky Bankers Association, Lincoln Avenue Communities, Manufactured Housing Institute, Mayors and CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment, Modular Building Institute, Mortgage Bankers Association, National Apartment Association, National Association of Affordable Housing Lenders, National Association of Counties, National Association of Home Builders, National Association of Housing Redevelopment Officials, National Association of Realtors, National Association of Residential Property Managers, National Bankers Association, National Community Development Association, National Council of State Housing Agencies, National Housing Conference, National League of Cities, National Leased Housing Association, National Lumber and Building Materials Dealers Association, National Multifamily Housing Council, National Rental Home Council, Public Housing Authorities Directors Association, Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council, Texas Bankers Association, The Community Development Bankers Association, The Housing Advisory Group, The National Association of Mortgage Brokers, The Real Estate Roundtable, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Conference of Mayors, Up for Growth, Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals, Veterans United, Window & Door Manufactures Association, Zillow.

Further Information:

The House passed H.R. 6644, the 21 st Century ROAD to Housing Act and sent the bill to the President’s desk. H.R. 6644 reduces unnecessary regulatory barriers to new home construction, modernizes HUD programs, addresses concerns about large investors unfairly competing with individual homebuyers, and enables community banks to more freely deploy funding.

Century ROAD to Housing Act and sent the bill to the President’s desk. H.R. 6644 reduces unnecessary regulatory barriers to new home construction, modernizes HUD programs, addresses concerns about large investors unfairly competing with individual homebuyers, and enables community banks to more freely deploy funding. The bill includes nine House community banking bills to provide needed relief to America’s main streets and expand local lending for housing construction and mortgages, along with 45+ provisions to reduce unnecessary regulatory barriers to new home construction and modernize HUD programs.

Lastly, the bill includes a prohibition on the issuance of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) until December 31, 2030.

Further Background:

Click here for the text of the bill.

Click here for a one-pager.

Click here for a section-by-section.

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