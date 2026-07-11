21st Century ROAD to Housing Act Becomes Law
Today, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, a landmark bipartisan, bicameral housing package championed by House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill (AR-02), became law.
Chairman Hill said, “Homeownership should be within reach for more Americans, and this law moves us closer to that goal. This bill reduces unnecessary barriers to building, strengthens community banks, and ensures families – not institutional investors – have a fair shot at buying a home. The final product reflects years of bipartisan, bicameral collaboration and proves that when Congress stays focused on results, we can deliver meaningful reforms.”
The following organizations have expressed support for the bill:
AARP, Affordable Homes & Communities, Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition, Airbnb, American Bankers Association, American FinTech Council, American Land Title Association, American Planning Association, Appraisal Institute, Arkansas Bankers Association, Bipartisan Policy Center Action, Council for Affordable and Rural Housing, Council of State Community Development Agencies, Defense Credit Union Council, Florida Bankers Association, Home Depot, Homeownership Council of America, Housing Advisory Group, Housing Assistance Council, Housing Policy Council, Independent Bankers Association of Texas, Independent Community Bankers of America, Kentucky Bankers Association, Lincoln Avenue Communities, Manufactured Housing Institute, Mayors and CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment, Modular Building Institute, Mortgage Bankers Association, National Apartment Association, National Association of Affordable Housing Lenders, National Association of Counties, National Association of Home Builders, National Association of Housing Redevelopment Officials, National Association of Realtors, National Association of Residential Property Managers, National Bankers Association, National Community Development Association, National Council of State Housing Agencies, National Housing Conference, National League of Cities, National Leased Housing Association, National Lumber and Building Materials Dealers Association, National Multifamily Housing Council, National Rental Home Council, Public Housing Authorities Directors Association, Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council, Texas Bankers Association, The Community Development Bankers Association, The Housing Advisory Group, The National Association of Mortgage Brokers, The Real Estate Roundtable, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Conference of Mayors, Up for Growth, Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals, Veterans United, Window & Door Manufactures Association, Zillow.
Further Information:
- The House passed H.R. 6644, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act and sent the bill to the President’s desk. H.R. 6644 reduces unnecessary regulatory barriers to new home construction, modernizes HUD programs, addresses concerns about large investors unfairly competing with individual homebuyers, and enables community banks to more freely deploy funding.
- The bill includes nine House community banking bills to provide needed relief to America’s main streets and expand local lending for housing construction and mortgages, along with 45+ provisions to reduce unnecessary regulatory barriers to new home construction and modernize HUD programs.
- Lastly, the bill includes a prohibition on the issuance of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) until December 31, 2030.
Further Background:
- On June 23, 2026, the House passed the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act 358-32, sending it to the president.
- On June 22, 2026, Chairman Hill and Ranking Member Waters issued statements on Senate passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.
- On June 16, 2026, Chairman Hill, Ranking Member Waters, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) and Ranking Member Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) released updated bicameral text of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.
- On June 2, 2026, Chairman Hill published a letter to the editor in the Wall Street Journal on the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.
- On May 20, 2026, the House’s bipartisan amendments to the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act passed the House 396-13.
- On May 19, 2026, Chairman Hill and Ranking Member Waters unveiled updated text to the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.
- On May 14, 2026, Chairman Hill issued a statement on the House’s amendment to the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.
- On March 23, 2026, Ranking Member Waters called for a Conference Committee to reconcile the House-and Senate-passed versions.
- On March 12, 2026, Chairman Hill issued a statement on Senate passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.
- On February 9, 2026, the Committee’s bipartisan Housing for the 21st Century Act passed the House 390-9.
- On February 6, 2026, Chairman Hill and Housing and Insurance Subcommittee Chairman Flood published an op-ed on the Housing for the 21st Century Act.
- On December 17, 2025, the Committee advanced the Housing for the 21st Century Act 50-1.
- On December 11, 2025, Chairman Hill, Ranking Member Waters, Housing and Insurance Subcommittee Chairman Mike Flood (NE-01) and Ranking Member Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05) released the Committee’s bipartisan housing package – the Housing for the 21st Century Act.
- On December 3, 2025, the full Committee held a hearing entitled “Building Capacity: Reducing Government Roadblocks to Housing Supply.” The Committee reviewed 41 bipartisan solutions to address barriers to affordable housing.
- On July 16, 2025, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance held a hearing entitled “HOME 2.0: Modern Solutions to the Housing Shortage.”
- On June 12, 2025, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance held a hearing entitled “Housing in the Heartland: Addressing Our Rural Housing Needs.”
- On May 14, 2025, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance held a hearing entitled “Expanding Choice and Increasing Supply: Housing Innovation in America.”
- On March 4, 2025, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance held a hearing entitled “Building Our Future: Increasing Housing Supply in America.”
- In the 118th Congress, on October 15, 2024, Chairman Hill sponsored the first iteration of 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, H.R. 9990, the ROAD to Housing Act, with Chairman Tim Scott.
Click here for the text of the bill.
Click here for a one-pager.
Click here for a section-by-section.
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