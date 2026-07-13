Axiom Fitness Academy Announces Rebrand to Axiom Personal Trainer Academy

New Name Reflects a Renewed Commitment to Educating the Next Generation of Personal Trainers

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiom Fitness Academy, a trusted leader in personal trainer education since 2015, today announced it is officially changing its name to Axiom Personal Trainer Academy.

Founded by Coach Joe Drake, the academy has spent more than a decade helping aspiring personal trainers earn their certifications, develop practical coaching skills, and build successful careers in the fitness industry. While the organization's mission remains unchanged, the new name better reflects the audience it serves and reinforces its position as a premier educational resource for current and future personal trainers.

"When we started in 2015, our goal was simple: help people become exceptional personal trainers," said Coach Joe Drake, Founder of Axiom Personal Trainer Academy. "Over the years, we've helped thousands of aspiring trainers gain the confidence and knowledge they need to pass their certification exams and begin changing lives through fitness. This new name makes it immediately clear who we serve and what we're passionate about."

Since its founding, the academy has become known for its live instruction, simplified teaching approach, and emphasis on helping students understand how to apply exercise science—not simply memorize it for an exam. The academy's flagship certification preparation programs have helped thousands of students around the world successfully prepare for careers in personal training while building the confidence to work with real clients.

The rebrand also reflects the company's continued evolution as it expands its educational offerings beyond certification preparation into career development, coaching skills, program design, assessment, business development, and long-term professional success for fitness professionals.

"Our students aren't just trying to pass a test," Drake said. "They're preparing for a career that allows them to improve people's health, confidence, and quality of life. Everything we do is designed to help them become the kind of trainer clients trust."

Although the name is changing, students and alumni can expect the same experienced instructors, evidence-based education, supportive learning environment, and commitment to student success that have defined the academy since its inception.

The academy's courses, educational resources, and online community will continue to serve aspiring personal trainers throughout the United States and internationally under the new Axiom Personal Trainer Academy brand.

"This isn't a change in direction," Drake added. "It's a clearer expression of who we've always been."

For more information about Axiom Personal Trainer Academy and its certification preparation programs, visit the academy's website or follow its social media channels.

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About Axiom Personal Trainer Academy

Founded in 2015 by Coach Joe Drake, Axiom Personal Trainer Academy is an educational company dedicated to helping aspiring personal trainers earn their certifications, develop practical coaching skills, and build rewarding careers in the fitness industry. Through live instruction, online education, and evidence-based teaching, the academy equips future fitness professionals with the knowledge and confidence needed to succeed both on certification exams and in real-world coaching.

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