Employer Fined $28,000 for Worker Injury

CANADA, July 10 - Released on July 10, 2026

On June 23, 2026, WH Wines & Spirits Ltd. pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was charged with contravening clause 13-24(3)(b) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to ensure that no worker is required or permitted to work or be under a raised vehicle or trailer unless the vehicle or trailer is supported by a vehicle hoist that is designed to safely support the weight of the vehicle or trailer, or substantial stands or blocks and, if necessary, wheel chocks, resulting in a serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $20,000 plus a victim fine surcharge of $8,000 for a total amount of $28,000. In addition, WH Wines & Spirits Ltd. also made a voluntary donation to the Saskatchewan Safety Council in the amount of $10,000.

The charges stemmed from a worksite incident that occurred on September 18, 2023, in Regina, Saskatchewan. A worker was seriously injured when their upper body was pinned under a vehicle.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, intervention and enforcement.

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