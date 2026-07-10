Bridge Work Near Saskatoon, Paving South of Humboldt and Overpass Construction at Moose Jaw

CANADA, July 10 - Released on July 10, 2026

Saskatchewan Highways Construction Update

Today, Highways Minister Kim Gartner reminded motorists to be vigilant when approaching work zones as construction season continues moving forward to maintain and improve Saskatchewan's transportation network.

"We want everyone to get home safely, please slow down and be alert when approaching work zones and obey all signage and flag persons," Gartner said. "Remember, the outcome of each construction season benefits all motorists by enhancing highways to keep our province moving and support Saskatchewan's export-based economy."

Some highlights of recent and ongoing provincial highways projects include:

Highway 7 near Saskatoon - An estimated $7.1 million rehabilitation of a Highway 7 eastbound bridge over railway tracks west of the city began in April. The work is needed as the 1960s eastbound bridge is nearing the end of its service life. To accommodate the project, traffic is now diverted to the westbound bridge built in the 1990s over the rail lines. Recent work includes demolition of the existing eastbound bridge deck with a scaffolding and platform in place for workers and to prevent debris from getting on the railway tracks below. Other work will include repairing the bridge abutment and piers. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Trans-Canada Yellowhead Highway 16 south of Humboldt - An estimated $10.4 million project to repave about 24 km of Highway 16 near Lanigan began in the spring of 2025. The project was completed in June and provides a smoother drive for motorists and improves a key inter-provincial route.

Highway 2 over Trans-Canada Highway 1 at Moose Jaw - An estimated $33.7 million overpass project that began in 2025 to raise the height of Highway 2 over Highway 1 at Moose Jaw is now into its second year of construction and expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Highway 1 is key trade corridor connecting Saskatchewan to the west coast and Canada.

All projects are subject to weather.

Drivers are encouraged to check the Highway Hotline at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/map for the latest available information about ongoing provincial road construction to plan their routes.

The Highway Hotline also provides information about closures related to fires, flooding or other incidents, along with the status of ferries.

To learn more about the Highway Hotline's various points of access for information, visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/transportation/highways/highway-hotline

With this year's budget, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $14.6 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 22,700 kilometres of highways across the province.

-30-

For more information, contact: