Youth Unemployment Drops in June

CANADA, July 10 - Released on July 10, 2026

Statistics Canada's latest labour force numbers show that year-over-year, youth employment increased by 2,400 (+2.6 per cent) compared to June 2025. Saskatchewan's youth unemployment rate is 11.1 per cent which is down from 13.2 per cent in May 2026, and 12.1 per cent in June 2025. This is the third lowest youth unemployment rate amongst provinces and is below the national rate of 12.7 per cent.

This month's youth unemployment rate of 11.1 per cent is in line with Saskatchewan's historical, pre-pandemic, average youth unemployment rate of 10.7 per cent (1976-2019).

The labour market in Saskatchewan also added 3,400 jobs year-to-date. Saskatchewan's unemployment rate is the third lowest amongst provinces at 6.1 per cent, below the national average of 6.5 per cent.

"Saskatchewan's labour market continues to demonstrate resiliency," Immigration and Career Training Minister Eric Schmalz said. "Our government is committed to ensuring that our labour market remains strong, our economy continues to grow and that Saskatchewan remains the best place in Canada to live, work and raise a family."

Month-over-month, Saskatchewan's seasonally adjusted employment increased 2,900 (+0.5 per cent) compared to May 2026, ranked second among provinces and higher than the national average.

Year-over-year gains were reported for accommodation and food services, up 2,700 (+8.3 per cent); health care and social assistance, up 2,400 (+2.3 per cent); finance, insurance, real estate and leasing, up 1,600 (+5.3 per cent).

Saskatchewan continues to show economic growth in other areas. Saskatchewan's merchandise exports increased 36.4 per cent from May 2025 to May 2026 and in the first five months of 2026 alone the exports grew 8.2 per cent. Year-over-year, Saskatchewan ranked second amongst provinces for growth in housing starts.

This economic growth is backed by the Government of Saskatchewan's Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, a roadmap to build the workforce needed to support Saskatchewan's strong and growing economy and Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, a plan to increase investment in the province and to further advancing Saskatchewan's Growth plan goal of $16 billion in private capital investment annually.

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