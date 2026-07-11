SPSA Pauses Three Bird Dog Aircraft Pending a Safety Review

CANADA, July 11 - Released on July 10, 2026

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is temporarily pausing three Bird Dog aircraft from aerial wildfire suppression activities pending a comprehensive safety review.

The three aircraft are the same model as the one that recently crashed in the Northwest Territories. All three people on board that plane were killed.

Out of an abundance of caution, the SPSA is proactively conducting a full review of the three aircraft to ensure they will be safe to return to full service. The aircraft will remain suspended from wildfire activities for an indeterminate period until the safety review has been completed.

"The safety of our pilots, crews and the public is our highest priority," SPSA President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said. "While these aircraft are critical to our wildfire response operations, we are taking a proactive approach to ensure their continued safety and reliability."

To minimize impacts on wildfire suppression operations, the SPSA has reconfigured aircraft groupings and operational assignments across its air fleet. These adjustments are designed to maintain operational readiness and ensure continued support for wildfire response activities throughout the province.

The SPSA still has four Bird Dogs available to support current wildfire suppression requirements across the province.

Through its existing compacts and mutual aid agreements, the SPSA has also brought in extra aircraft, including a Bird Dog, from outside the province and will bring in additional Bird Dogs if needed.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will return the aircraft to service only after all required inspections have been completed and any necessary follow-up actions have been addressed," Pritchard said.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Inquiry Line

Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA)

Regina

Phone: 306-798-0094

Email: [email protected]