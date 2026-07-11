D.C. National Guard Boosts Homeland Defense as 260th Special Purpose Brigade Commissions First Maritime Security Vessel

(U.S. Army story by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Valentine)

WASHINGTON — The District of Columbia National Guard’s 260th Special Purpose Brigade (SPB) has commissioned its first maritime security vessel, marking the first time an Army unit in the Nation’s Capital has operated a dedicated waterborne platform.

The new capability strengthens the Guard’s ability to secure the District’s waterways, critical infrastructure, and major national events — a mission aligned with the National Defense Strategy’s warning that “the homeland is no longer a sanctuary.”

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, said the organization's newest maritime capability reflects both its 224-year legacy of service and its vision for the future.

"For 224 years, the District of Columbia National Guard has answered our nation's call by evolving to meet the challenges of every generation. This new maritime capability is more than a vessel—it is an investment in the partnerships, readiness, and modern capabilities that enable us to better support the local, state, and federal agencies that protect our nation's capital every day."

Created under Executive Order 14339, the SPB was designed to enhance coordination between military forces and the District’s civilian security agencies. U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Special Purpose Brigade commander, said the brigade’s role is straightforward: “Homeland defense is a team sport. We’re the connective tissue between military response and the agencies that secure the capital every day.”

Washington, D.C.’s security environment is uniquely complex — protected airspace, dense federal infrastructure, overlapping jurisdictions, all within two bodies of water – the Potomac and Anacostia rivers. SPB Soldiers routinely support the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), D.C. Fire and EMS (FEMS), the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Capitol Police, U.S. Park Police, and the U.S. Secret Service during National Special Security Events. “We do more National Special Security Events or NSSEs in a year here than most places do in a lifetime,” Doane said.

A Maritime Capability Built for a City Defined by Water Bounded by the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, the District requires a robust maritime security posture. The SPB’s new vessel, sourced through a Navy partnership, will support waterborne operations during events such as the Fourth of July and other NSSEs. It will serve primarily as an observation and assessment platform and enable Civil Support Teams to conduct hazard detection aboard vessels and expanding overwatch alongside MPD’s Harbor Patrol.

Doane emphasized the Guard’s supporting role: “We’re not replacing law enforcement — we’re increasing their capacity. When the District needs more eyes, more reach, more resilience, that’s where we come in.”

Modern Mobility for Modern Threats The waterborne vessel complements a broader modernization effort within the SPB’s 547th Transportation Company, which now operates a growing fleet of Polaris MRZRs to maneuver through dense crowds and restricted urban terrain during NSSEs. These assets support local and federal law enforcement armed overwatch, traffic control points, rapid movement across secured zones, medical services, and dignitary protection missions — completing the brigade’s evolution into a multi‑domain security force.

“The 547th has to be not only one of the most effective, but one of the coolest transportation units in the world,” Doane said. “Not only does it operate light medium tactical vehicles, and heavy tactical vehicles – but it has a fleet of Polaris vehicles and now a growing fleet of security vessels to support maritime security.”

Resilience as Deterrence The SPB’s mission reflects a core principle of the National Defense Strategy: resilience deters adversaries. Doane noted that attackers study soft targets, but in Washington they find none.

“When someone goes into our metros and sees you can’t even get away with a purse snatching and petty crime, that matters. Presence prevents bad actors from believing an attack will succeed.”

During this year's Fourth of July celebrations, the SPB provided District and federal partners with critical capability enhancements, including additional traffic control points, crowd management, and medical support to help ensure a safe and successful event.

What distinguished this year's support was the integration of enhanced capabilities designed to increase operational flexibility and response capacity. These included specialized response teams to complement local and federal law enforcement, maritime security assets, and increased mobility to rapidly maneuver personnel and resources wherever they were needed. Together, these capabilities strengthened the unified interagency response and improved the ability to adapt to evolving operational requirements in real time.

“When symbols of freedom are center stage, like on the Fourth of July, some bad actors might see a target. In such cases, we pivot on a dime and defend the capital,” Doane said. “But even more important that the pivot, is the deterrence of presence, high-level training, and equipment that prevents the attack in the first place.”

A Capital Ready for the Future With one vessel operational and four planned, the SPB is working with the Navy to select platforms proven worldwide and interoperable with MPD’s fleet. The goal: seamless coordination across agencies responsible for defending the nation’s capital.

“We used to rely on the oceans for homeland defense,” Doane said. “We can’t rely on that anymore. We rely on resilience and deterrence — our enemies must know we’re prepared.”

Blanchard emphasizes the investment ensures the D.C. National Guard remains prepared to meet tomorrow's challenges while strengthening the partnerships that protect the nation's capital.

"Today, our mission is clear: be ready before we're needed, strengthen the partnerships that make this region more secure, and continue building a force that can meet whatever challenge comes next. Every investment we make in our people, our capabilities, and our relationships makes us more prepared to serve the District and the nation. As we commemorate America's 250th year, we remain committed to being more ready, more capable, and more connected to the people we serve than the day before."

In a city where airspace, waterways, and ground security converge, the 260th Special Purpose Brigade is becoming what it was designed to be: a resilient, mission-ready force ensuring the nation’s capital remains secure and defended — no matter the threat.