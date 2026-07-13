Colorado Springs' Holden House, A Historic B&B, Celebrates 40 years In Business With 3 Discount Specials For Guests

Innkeepers Sallie and Welling Clark of Holden House celebrate 40 years in business since 1986 Each suite at Holden House features a private bath Suites feature queen or king beds and luxury amenities at Holden House

Through the summer and fall season, the boutique-style Holden House has great deals for guests wanting to explore the Pikes Peak Region and Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs is perfect anytime of the year and especially in the summer and fall season. A central location, quality accommodations and delicious breakfasts make our inn a perfect lodging choice.” — -Sallie Clark, Owner Innkeeper

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holden House, a historic turn-of-the century 1902 bed and breakfast located in the Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak region celebrates 40 years of hospitality this year under the same ownership of Sallie and Welling Clark. To celebrate the year with guests, the inn is offering three great savings specials just "inn" time for a Rocky Mountain vacation. Through October 2026, guests can take advantage of these discounts when they #BookDirect through the www.HoldenHouse.com website or call the inn directly at 719-471-3980 to speak personally to an innkeeper. Guests won't want to miss this opportunity to reserve a romantic suite for two with summer sun or fall leaf-peeping plans. Special offer is only valid when booking directly through the inn's website or calling direct and cannot be applied when booking through third party websites.

HOLDEN HOUSE 1902 BED & BREAKFAST INN DISCOUNT PACKAGES:

STAY 4 GET 4th FREE! Stay 4 nights and receive the 4th night free anytime of the week! Full amount of reservation due when booking and non-refundable. Cannot be combined with other discounts or added to existing reservations.

STAY 3 GET 3rd ½ OFF ANY DAYS OF THE WEEK! Book 3 nights any days of the week and receive your 3rd night 50% off. Full amount of reservation due when booking and non-refundable. Cannot be combined with other discounts or added to existing reservations.

STAY 2 GET 2nd 50% off MIDWEEK: Stay 2 nights Sunday-Thursday and receive 50% off your 2nd night! Non-refundable and full amount of stay required when making reservation. Cannot be combined with other discounts or added to existing reservations.

Holden House caters to couples and single travelers, featuring all suites with private bath, sitting area, fireplace, one queen or king bed, full gourmet breakfast, afternoon wine social, 24 hour coffee, tea and homemade cookies. Lovely verandahs, porch swings, rocking chairs and a secret garden with fountains add to the ambiance. Breakfast served en-suite and other add-on packages are also available on the inn’s official website at www.HoldenHouse.com.

Centrally located near the historic district of Old Colorado City and convenient to attractions, hiking trails, museums, shopping and dining. Holden House adheres to high quality standards and is the proud recipient of the AAA Best in Housekeeping Award, was named Best of the Springs from the Colorado Springs Gazette, Best In Business by the Colorado Springs Business Journal, with top rating through TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice and Google, including numerous other local and national awards.

In addition to these discount specials, Holden House also offers romantic add-on packages such as the breakfast en-suite Romance Package, Sparkling Package, Ducky Bubbles and Breakfast and Massage For Two, details on packages can be found on the inn's website at www.HoldenHouse.com. The inn also has online gift shop items that can be pre-ordered prior to your stay that includes cookbooks, signature Holden House teddy bears, embossed wine glasses, aprons and more.

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Colorado Springs slideshow

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