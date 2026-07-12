Jacksonville Highway Near-Miss Highlights AI Dashcam Role in Commercial Fleet Safety

Trucking professional Damir Jelecevic shared dashcam footage of the near-collision on LinkedIn, captured by Motive fleet safety technology.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A near-collision on a Jacksonville, Florida highway is drawing renewed attention to the role of AI-powered fleet management systems in commercial trucking. The incident, captured and documented by Motive fleet safety technology, was shared publicly by trucking professional Damir Jelecevic on his LinkedIn , where he used the footage to advocate for stronger highway safety practices.The incident took place around midnight on the East Beltway, just past Exit 35. A commercial truck driver came upon a preventable hazard, a vehicle that had swerved across lanes, struck the guardrail, and been left abandoned in the middle of the roadway. The vehicle had no hazard lights active, and the original driver had not notified police, leaving it a serious threat to oncoming traffic. The truck driver spotted the obstacle in time and maneuvered to avoid a collision.The event was captured, verified, and documented through Motive, a fleet operations platform used to monitor and reduce risk in the transportation sector. Jelecevic shared the dashcam footage on LinkedIn, using the near-miss to call for greater highway safety and to point to the role of fleet technology in recording road hazards.“Last night, one of our drivers faced a dangerous and completely preventable hazard,” Jelecevic noted in his summary of the event. “Situations like this highlight the level of awareness, training, and professionalism required to operate safely at night, especially when other motorists fail to take responsibility for the hazards they create. Thanks to Motive, we were able to review the event clearly, verify the near-miss, and document exactly what happened. Real visibility matters. Real data matters. And last night, both helped prevent a serious incident.”Jelecevic also pointed to the negligence of the abandoned vehicle’s driver, stressing the importance of alerting authorities to protect other motorists. The full video of the incident can be viewed on his LinkedIn profile A Look at Motive Fleet Safety FeaturesThe post has prompted discussion around FMCSA, DOT, and OSHA standards and how fleet technology helps drivers respond to road hazards. Motive uses artificial intelligence to support driver safety and fleet operations.According to the company, its platform includes several features aimed at reducing risk:-AI Dashcam Detection: Detects distracted driving, phone use, tailgating, rolling stops, speeding, and driver drowsiness.-Near-Miss Detection and Video Evidence: Flags risk patterns before they lead to crashes and provides video records that can protect drivers against false claims and liability exposure.-Real-Time In-Cab Alerts: Provides audio warnings to drivers to help prevent accidents.-Compliance Tools: Automates ELD and HOS tracking with countdown clocks and violation alerts, IFTA reporting for mileage and fuel logs, and DQF management.-Unified Operations Platform: Combines real-time GPS tracking with 1 to 3 second refresh rates, predictive maintenance, automated driver scorecards for coaching, fuel management, and asset tracking in one system.By bringing safety, fleet tracking, and spend management into one system, tools like Motive give fleets a way to document incidents and coach drivers as they handle unpredictable road conditions. The Jacksonville near-miss is a reminder that while technology cannot control the actions of other motorists, it can record what happened and support driver training.For more on fleet safety and regulatory compliance, and to view the near-miss footage, connect with Damir Jelecevic on LinkedIn.To learn more about Motive fleet management, visit https://gomotive.com/products/fleet-management/ For updates, follow Damir Jelecevic at https://www.linkedin.com/in/damirjelecevic/

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