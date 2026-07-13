Reeh Al Madinah to Unveil Five New Nasmah Eau de Parfum at London Launch With Champion Boxer Hamza Uddin

Reeh Al Madinah UK launches five new Nasmah Eau de Parfum in London on 19 July 2026 with guest of honour Hamza Uddin Md. Muradul Islam, Founder and CEO of Reeh Al Madinah Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre on the Isle of Dogs, minutes from Canary Wharf, the venue for the 19 July launch

Nasmah Collection launches in London on 19 July 2026 with five new Eau de Parfum and champion boxer Hamza Uddin as guest of honour.

Our promise has never changed. We never traded away our honesty, and we never will. The five new Nasmah Eau de Parfum carry that promise to London.” — Md. Muradul Islam, Founder and CEO of Reeh Al Madinah

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- London luxury fragrance house Reeh Al Madinah UK will host a live launch event on Sunday 19 July 2026, from 2 pm, at Docklands Sailing and Watersports in East London, to celebrate the arrival of five brand new Nasmah Eau de Parfum.The celebration brings together fragrance, sport and community in a single afternoon. The guest of honour is Hamza Uddin, the current WBA International Champion and English Champion, and one of British boxing's most talked about young fighters. He will be joined by invited journalists, broadcast and YouTube news reporters, and well known lifestyle influencers.Preorders for all five new fragrances are already open with 30 percent off, and from 19 July the full range will be available for everyone to purchase.The Nasmah Collection is no newcomer. Reeh Al Madinah first introduced the line in October 2025 with three signature Eau de Parfum, Darven Oud, Rubesse and Velmos, alongside three companion sprays for everyday wear, Gyselle, Oud Velle and Canario. Those six original products built a loyal following and set the stage for the expansion arriving in the summer of 2026.The headline of the 19 July event is the arrival of five new Nasmah Eau de Parfum: Café Fire, Citraya Musk, Tobacco Matcha, Spécila and Winter's Love. Each is priced at £60 before launch savings, and all five are live now on the official Nasmah Collection page for preorder. From 19 July 2026, the new range goes on general sale. Guests at the venue will be among the first to experience the new scents in person, sampling each fragrance and meeting the team behind it.Founder and CEO Md. Muradul Islam sees the launch as a continuation of the values the house was built on in 1991. "Our promise has never changed. We never traded away our honesty, and we never will. The five new Nasmah Eau de Parfum carry that promise to London," he said.Customers who commit early are rewarded the most. The dedicated preorder window opened on 5 July 2026 and runs until 19 July 2026, carrying a 30 percent discount, the single most generous saving of the launch. For shoppers who prefer to buy after launch day, the five new fragrances will be available with 25 percent off from 19 July to 19 August 2026.Booking Hamza Uddin as guest of honour is a clear statement of intent. The young flyweight climbed to an undefeated professional record and captured the WBA International title with a standout stoppage win in Sheffield in October 2025, and he also holds the English championship. Beyond the belts, he carries the ambition of becoming the first world champion of British and Bangladeshi heritage, a blend of sporting success and cultural pride that sits naturally alongside Reeh Al Madinah's own heritage as a brand reaching for a modern, international audience.The event will be hosted by two senior members of the Reeh Al Madinah leadership team, Managing Director Farid Chowdhury and Business Development Manager Nabil Murad, who is travelling from the United Arab Emirates specifically to attend and help host the launch.The launch takes place at Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre, 235A Westferry Road, London E14 3QS, a purpose built venue set on the water at the west end of Millwall Outer Dock on the Isle of Dogs, just minutes from Canary Wharf. With Crossharbour and Mudchute DLR stations a short walk away and buses stopping directly outside, its spacious main hall will be transformed for the afternoon into a showcase for the Nasmah Collection.From three Eau de Parfum and three sprays in 2025 to five fresh fragrances in 2026, the Nasmah Collection has grown into one of Reeh Al Madinah's most important lines. With a champion in the room, the press in attendance and savings of up to 30 percent for early supporters, Sunday 19 July is shaping up to be a defining day for the brand. Preorders are open now. To secure the best available price, visit reehalmadinah.com and join the Nasmah community ahead of general sale.About Reeh Al MadinahReeh Al Madinah is a UK based luxury oud and perfume house specialising in fragrance crafted for a modern, international audience. Built on three values of quality, honesty and gratitude, the brand carries more than 20 varieties of fine oud and over 28 perfume varieties.

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