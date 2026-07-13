Screamify Launches MICRO HORRORS™, an Original Slate of Vertical Episodic Horror

Autonomous stars Erin Áine and Domenic Jungling at the Micro Horrors premiere, Sidecar Bar, Nashville. Screamify® Images / Jeremy Harris

Independent horror streamer debuts 1-to-3-minute episodic horror produced for vertical mobile viewing; launch marked with a red-carpet premiere in Nashville

Micro Horrors is horror engineered for the pocket — full stories, real scares, under three minutes, shot vertical.” — a Screamify representative

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Screamify, the independent horror streaming platform, has launched MICRO HORRORS™, an original slate of vertical, episodic horror — self-contained stories told in 1-to-3-minute 9:16 installments produced for vertical mobile viewing. The company describes the slate as the first of its kind from a dedicated horror streaming service.

The slate premieres with three original titles: AUTONOMOUS, a rideshare nightmare set inside a driverless car, directed by Kyle Valle and starring Erin Áine and Domenic Jungling; GAME NIGHT: SURVIVE THE SLASHER, written and directed by Trent Duncan and starring Connor Sherman, Erin Taylor, Aubrey Nicole Plummer, Morgan Flanagan, and Cheyenne Autumn Hess, where a friendly evening of party games turns lethal; and SCARY MARY, a modern take on the mirror legend you should never summon — with new Micro Horrors episodes rolling out weekly.

"Horror has always thrived in short form — the campfire story, the two-page creepypasta, the 3 a.m. clip you wish you hadn't watched," said a Screamify representative. "Micro Horrors is that instinct built into a format: full stories, real scares, under three minutes, shot vertical. It's horror engineered for the pocket."

Screamify marked the launch Saturday night with a red-carpet premiere party at Sidecar Bar in downtown Nashville, drawing 80 guests including cast and crew from the slate, Nashville-area filmmakers, and horror creators.

"The room was wall-to-wall horror people — filmmakers, creators, fans," the representative added. "That's the community these stories come from, and it's who they're made for."

MICRO HORRORS™ is available now on the Screamify app, free to download for iOS on the App Store and for Android on Google Play, and at screamify.com. New episodes are scheduled to release weekly.

ABOUT SCREAMIFY

Screamify is an independent streaming platform dedicated entirely to horror — feature films, series, podcasts, and original short-form content. Learn more at screamify.com.

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