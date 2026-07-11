Fast Guard Service Urges Businesses to Make Employee Termination Security a Standard Risk Management Practice

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ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every business invests significant resources into recruiting, training, and retaining employees. Yet one of the most overlooked moments of organizational risk occurs when employment ends.

Fast Guard Service, a nationwide provider of professional security services, is encouraging business owners, executives, human resource professionals, and corporate boards to evaluate their employee separation procedures and incorporate professional security into high-risk termination and workforce reduction plans.

"Employee terminations are emotional events that can produce unpredictable outcomes," said Roderick C. Payne Jr., President of Fast Guard Service. "Most terminations end professionally, but it only takes one incident to change a company's future. Proper planning is far less expensive than responding to a workplace tragedy."

The Hidden Cost of Workplace Violence

According to workplace safety experts, employers have a legal and ethical responsibility to provide a reasonably safe workplace for employees and visitors. When warning signs are overlooked or security precautions are inadequate, businesses may face significant financial and operational consequences, including:

Workplace violence incidents

Employee injuries or fatalities

Workers' compensation claims

Litigation and legal defense costs

Business interruption

Property damage

Reputational harm

Increased insurance costs

Shareholder concerns and potential claims involving corporate governance

While insurance may help cover certain losses, many indirect costs—including lost productivity, customer confidence, employee morale, and damage to a company's reputation—can have lasting effects on the organization.

Prevention Is the Best Policy

Professional employee termination security is designed to help reduce risk—not create confrontation.

Security personnel can assist by:

Conducting pre-termination risk assessments

Coordinating with Human Resources and executive leadership

Maintaining a discreet security presence

Monitoring entrances, exits, and parking areas

Escorting former employees when appropriate

Protecting executives, managers, and HR personnel

Preventing unauthorized re-entry

Assisting with emergency response if necessary

These measures are intended to support a safe, respectful, and professional separation process for everyone involved.

Security Is Part of Good Corporate Governance

Many organizations incorporate security into termination planning when risk factors are identified, including previous threats, disciplinary issues, workplace conflicts, layoffs, executive terminations, or other circumstances that warrant additional precautions.

For boards of directors, executives, and business owners, proactive security planning demonstrates a commitment to protecting employees while supporting sound risk management practices.

"Security should never be viewed as a reaction," Payne said. "It should be viewed as part of responsible business planning. The goal is simple: everyone goes home safely."

Nationwide Employee Termination Security Services

Fast Guard Service provides employee termination security throughout the United States, offering experienced armed and unarmed security professionals who work closely with human resources departments, legal counsel, executive leadership, and corporate security teams.

Services include:

Employee Termination Security

Executive Protection

Workplace Violence Prevention

Corporate Risk Assessments

Temporary Security Coverage

Emergency Security Response

Armed and Unarmed Security Officers

Crisis Response Planning

Whether assisting with a single employee separation or supporting a large workforce reduction, Fast Guard Service delivers professional security solutions designed to protect people, property, and business operations.

About Fast Guard Service

Fast Guard Service is a nationwide security company providing professional armed and unarmed security guards, fire watch services, executive protection, event security, workplace violence prevention, employee termination security, mobile patrols, and emergency response. Available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Fast Guard Service can rapidly deploy licensed security professionals across the United States to protect businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, construction sites, hotels, residential communities, and special events.

For more information about Employee Termination Security or to schedule a confidential risk assessment, visit www.fastguardservice.com or call (844) 254-8273.

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