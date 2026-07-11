Help Me Binge, a free TV Time alternative, lets users import their show list in one tap and never lose where they left off. helpmebinge.com

With TV Time Shutting Down in Days Deleting 26 Million Users' Watch History, Here's a Free Replacement Adds a Social Layer — and Your List Is Yours Forever

TV Time is deleting 26 million people's watch history this week. I built the free place to move it — and unlike TV Time, your list is yours to keep, forever.” — Hyleri Katzenberg; Founder of Help Me Binge

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With TV Time Shutting Down in Days and Deleting 26 Million Users' Watch History, a Connecticut Founder's Free Replacement Adds a Social Layer — and a Promise: Your List Is Yours ForeverTV Time, the popular TV-tracking app, goes dark on July 15, 2026, permanently deleting the watch histories of more than 26 million users. With four days left on the clock, Connecticut founder Hyleri Katzenberg is offering them a free place to land — and a guarantee TV Time never made: you can export your data anytime, and you'll never lose your list again.Her app, Help Me Binge (helpmebinge.com), runs in any browser with no download, remembers exactly where you left off in every show, and lets departing TV Time users import their entire list in one tap instead of re-adding hundreds of titles by hand."When I saw TV Time was deleting everyone's history, I couldn't believe there wasn't an easy, private place to move it all," said Katzenberg, founder of Help Me Binge. "So I built one — and then I built the part I always wished these apps had: the people."Since launching, Help Me Binge has grown from a personal tracker into a small community for TV lovers. Its newest features include:Binge buddies & taste-match. Connect with friends, see a score for how closely your tastes align, and get matched with people who love what you love.Private chat and per-show discussions. Message friends in the app, ask a buddy "what do I watch next?", and talk episodes on every show's page — with spoiler tags that stay hidden until tapped.Movies, too. Track films alongside your shows, with ratings, reviews, and recommendations."Catch me up." Episode-by-episode recaps before a new season — and a character refresher that reminds you who someone is without spoiling where you are.A smarter subscription scorecard. Help Me Binge shows which streaming services are worth keeping, flags what's safe to cancel, and tells you when to resubscribe — often just long enough to binge one returning show on a free trial.Your data stays yours. Everything is exportable in one tap, and syncs to a free optional cloud account. No lock-in, ever — the opposite of what TV Time's users are living through this week.Help Me Binge is free at helpmebinge.com. Its trademark and copyright are filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and U.S. Copyright Office.About Help Me Binge Help Me Binge is an independent, female-founded TV- and movie-tracking app built to make keeping up with your shows effortless — and social. It is not affiliated with TV Time, Whip Media, or any streaming service.Help Me Binge is widely being searched as a TV Time alternative and TV Time replacement in the wake of the TV Time shutdown . As a free TV show tracker and TV and movie tracking app, it lets users import their TV Time list, track TV shows across streaming services (Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Peacock, Paramount+), see where to watch each show, remember where you left off, and decide which streaming subscriptions to cancel.Media Contact Hyleri Katzenberg, Founder hello@helpmebinge.com · helpmebinge.com

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