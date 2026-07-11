Food Allergy Advocate Devin Sailer Named One of America’s Ten Outstanding Young Americans

Devin August Sailer Safe to Eat founder and director.

Oneonta teen honored by JCI USA for leadership, advocacy, and expanding access to safe food for families managing food allergies.

ONEONTA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devin August Sailer, founder of the nonprofit Safe to Eat, has been selected as one of the 2026 Ten Outstanding Young Americans (TOYA) by JCI USA, one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious leadership recognition programs.

Established in 1938, the TOYA program honors ten individuals ages 18–40 whose leadership, service, and impact have created meaningful change in their communities and beyond. Past honorees include Presidents, astronauts, entrepreneurs, athletes, and other influential leaders.

At just 18 years old, Sailer is being recognized for founding Safe to Eat, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing allergen-safe food, education, and resources to domestic violence shelters, homeless shelters, and community organizations throughout rural New York.

Living with 31 life-threatening food allergies himself, Sailer transformed personal challenges into a mission to ensure that no child or family in crisis is left without safe food options.

Since its founding, Safe to Eat has supplied shelters across New York with allergen-safe food and educational resources while advocating for greater awareness of food allergy safety. The organization has been supported by numerous community partners, including repeated donations from Vermont Nut Free Chocolates, whose contributions have helped provide safe treats and resources to children and families served by the program.

“This recognition is really about the people who believed in Safe to Eat,” said Sailer. “Every shelter partner, volunteer, donor, and supporter has helped make this possible. I’m honored to represent our community and continue the work of making sure families with food allergies feel seen, included, and safe.”

Sailer has previously been recognized as a Daily Point of Light Honoree, received the Billy Michael Youth Leadership Award, and was named a Global Youth Awards Finalist for his work advancing food allergy awareness and food security. Through Safe to Eat, he has collaborated with community organizations, legislators, shelters, and national advocacy partners to expand access to allergen-safe food and resources for vulnerable families.

The Ten Outstanding Young Americans Gala and induction ceremony will take place September 12, 2026, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

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About Safe to Eat

Safe to Eat is a nonprofit organization founded by Devin August Sailer that provides allergen-safe food, training, and educational resources to shelters and community organizations serving vulnerable families throughout rural New York. The organization works to ensure that individuals with food allergies have access to safe, inclusive food options regardless of circumstance.

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⁠Safe to Eat

Photos by Kristi Lynn Photography

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