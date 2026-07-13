NARSSA Achieves Consecutive Double-Digit Growth of its Nationwide Network of Registered Social Security Analysts

RSSAs® Provide Specialized Social Security Planning and Claiming Guidance to Americans Preparing for Retirement

We're seeing tremendous demand to certify as a RSSA from financial professionals who recognize that specialized Social Security knowledge helps them deliver greater value to their clients” — Ted Rosedale, Chief Operating Officer at NARSSA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA), the nation’s leading professional organization that educates and certifies an elite group of Social Security experts, has announced that it in 2024 and 2025 it achieved consecutive double-digit growth of its quickly expanding network of Registered Social Security Analysts (RSSAs®). Today, there are several thousand active RSSAs located in 47 states. The top five states with the highest concentration of RSSAs include California, Texas, Florida, New York and Ohio. As more Americans approach retirement and rely on Social Security as a primary source of guaranteed retirement income, demand continues to increase for RSSAs who can help individuals understand claiming strategies, avoid costly mistakes, navigate complex rules, and maximize lifetime benefits.

The organization's momentum extends well beyond its growing network of active RSSAs. Today, more than 4,500 financial professionals are enrolled in NARSSA's education and certification program, progressing through its comprehensive Social Security curriculum. Many will go on to earn the RSSA designation, while others participate to deepen their knowledge of Social Security and strengthen the retirement planning guidance they provide to clients. The robust enrollment pipeline reflects the increasing demand for specialized Social Security education across the financial services, insurance, tax, and retirement planning industries.

As the nation experiences the "Peak 65" demographic wave—with approximately 11,000 Americans reaching age 65 each day—demand for trusted Social Security guidance continues to rise, fueling interest in NARSSA's education, training, and certification program.

"Social Security has become one of the most important—and most misunderstood—components of retirement planning," said Ted Rosedale, Chief Operating Officer of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts. "We're seeing tremendous demand from financial professionals who recognize that specialized Social Security knowledge helps them deliver greater value to clients while differentiating their practices. Based on our continued momentum, 2026 is on pace to become another record year for NARSSA as we continue expanding our nationwide network of RSSAs."

Professional background of RSSAs:

Highlighted below are several key statistics concerning individuals who have become active RSSAs.

67% of all active RSSAs are age 50+

36% work in the tax/accounting industry (CPAs and tax pros)

34% work in the insurance industry

29% operate in the financial planning/wealth management industry. This list includes financial professionals, CFPs, wealth managers, retirement specialists, private client advisors, IARs, etc.)

1% operate in other markets

To locate a RSSA near you, please visit https://rssa.com/find-an-rssa/.

About NARSSA

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA) is the nation's leading education, credentialing, and technology organization dedicated exclusively to Social Security planning. Through its nationally recognized RSSA® (Registered Social Security Analyst®) designation, comprehensive education programs, and proprietary RSSA Roadmap® software, NARSSA equips financial, insurance, and tax professionals with the specialized knowledge and tools needed to help individuals and families make more informed Social Security claiming decisions and strengthen retirement outcomes.

NARSSA is an AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP® portfolio company, and its RSSA® education program is offered through leading educational institutions, including The American College of Financial Services and Kaplan Financial Education. The organization's mission is to improve financial security in retirement by ensuring every American has access to trusted Social Security education and guidance.

For more information, visit www.narssa.org or www.rssa.com.

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Note: RSSA® and the term Registered Social Security Analyst® are registered U.S trademarks owned by NARSSA.

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