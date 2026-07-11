Malaysia Festival 2026 Returns to Resorts World New York City, Featuring Indian Fusion Performance by Dancer Jessica Ho

Jessica Ho performing the Tari Inai. Photo by Alla Bronskaya.

Free, family-friendly celebration of Malaysian culture and cuisine July 11, spotlighting Malaysian community diversity with Bharatanatyam fusion piece.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consulate General of Malaysia in New York, in collaboration with Resorts World New York City , will host Malaysia Festival 2026 (MYFestNY) on Saturday, July 11, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the Outdoor Patio Area of Resorts World New York City, 110-00 Rockaway Boulevard, Jamaica, Queens. Admission is free.Now in its latest edition, MYFestNY is the flagship annual celebration of Malaysian culture, cuisine, heritage, and community on the East Coast, held this year in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026) and the 250th anniversary of the United States of America (America250). Organizers expect more than 5,000 visitors for a full day of performances, food, and activities.Among this year's Main Stage highlights is a performance by dancer Jessica Ho, who will present an Indian Fusion piece featuring classical Bharatanatyam, in addition to the Bollywood favorite "Bole Chudiyan." The performance reflects the rich multicultural fabric of Malaysia, whose Malaysian Indian community has long contributed to the country's dance and performing arts traditions alongside its Malay and Chinese heritage.

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