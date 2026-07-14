Alinabal Group Acquires Industrial Precision, Inc., Expanding Its Machining Capabilities for Aerospace Customers

Alinabal Group

Alinabal expands its manufacturing footprint with the addition of 50-year aerospace machining company

Industrial Precision has spent more than fifty years earning the trust of the aerospace industry, and that kind of track record speaks for itself.” — Steven Gore, Alinabal Group CEO

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alinabal Group , a leading manufacturer of precision metal components and assemblies for high-performance industries, today announced the acquisition of Industrial Precision, Inc., a precision aerospace machining company based in Westfield, Massachusetts. Founded in 1974, Industrial Precision brings more than 50 years of experience serving the aerospace industry, along with longstanding customer relationships that closely complement Alinabal’s existing aerospace and defense business.Industrial Precision operates from a 25,000-square-foot facility equipped with a range of high-quality precision machining equipment and holds AS9100, ISO 9001:2015, and ITAR certifications. The acquisition adds meaningful capacity and capability to Alinabal’s manufacturing network, while reinforcing relationships with customers the two companies serve in common.“Industrial Precision has spent more than fifty years earning the trust of the aerospace industry, and that kind of track record speaks for itself,” said Steven Gore, CEO of Alinabal Group. “Many of their customers are customers we already know well, which makes this a natural fit. We’re excited to invest in this team and facility, and to keep expanding our capabilities to support our customers.”Doug Smith, who has served as President of Industrial Precision since 2006 and joined the company in 1979, will continue in a consulting role during the transition, with plans to retire at the end of the year. Steve Hitchcock, currently Vice President at Industrial Precision, will step into the role of General Manager, overseeing day-to-day operations and ensuring continuity for employees and customers throughout the transition.“Joining The Alinabal Group is an exciting next step for our team,” said Hitchcock. “Our people built this business on precision and reliability, and that won’t change. What does change is our ability to invest, grow, and take on more for our customers as part of a larger group.”Alinabal plans to expand Industrial Precision’s Westfield facility and grow the site’s workforce beyond its existing 60 employees. The investment reflects Alinabal’s continued commitment to extend its support to meet the growing demand of its customers.About Alinabal Group:Founded in 1913, the Alinabal Group of companies specializes in precision metal components and assemblies for high-performance industries and operates six manufacturing facilities across Connecticut, South Carolina, and Massachusetts. With decades of expertise, expansive manufacturing capabilities, and a customer-focused culture, Alinabal delivers precision products that meet the rigorous requirements of its Aerospace, Defense, Transportation, Medical, Power Sports, Power Generation, and Industrial customers. To learn more, visit www.alinabal.com About Industrial Precision, Inc.Founded in 1975, Industrial Precision, Inc. is a precision CNC machining company serving the aerospace industry with high-tolerance machined components and assemblies. Following its acquisition by Alinabal Group, the company will be rebranded as Alinabal while continuing to serve customers from its Westfield, MA, facility.

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