El Paso County Assessor Reminds Homeowners of Senior Property Tax Deadlines and Wildfire Property Tax Relief

El Paso County, Colorado, July 10, 2026 – The El Paso County Assessor’s Office is reminding eligible homeowners of upcoming deadlines for senior property tax programs while also providing information about property tax relief available to residents whose homes have been damaged or destroyed by wildfire.

Senior Homestead Exemption

The standard application deadline for the Senior Homestead Exemption is July 15. Homeowners who miss that deadline may still submit a late application through August 15. However, applications filed after July 15 forfeit any appeal rights associated with the exemption.

Eligible seniors who have not yet applied are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible.

Qualified Senior Property Tax Discount

The Qualified Senior Property Tax Discount is currently a two-year pilot program scheduled to sunset next year. The standard application deadline was March 15, but eligible homeowners may still submit a late application through July 15. As with the Senior Homestead Exemption, applicants filing after the regular deadline will not retain appeal rights.

To qualify for the program, homeowners must have:

• Previously received the Senior Homestead Exemption on another property in 2020 or later, and

• Lost that exemption because they moved to a new primary residence.

Property Tax Relief Following Wildfire Damage

Property owners whose homes are destroyed by wildfire may qualify for important property tax relief. If a residence is destroyed during the year, the value of the structure is prorated based on the date of destruction. For example, if a home is destroyed on July 1, the structure would be taxed for approximately 180 days, or about 49% of the year. Per Colorado statute, homeowners should notify the Assessor of any property destroyed.

In addition, the land generally continues to receive the residential assessment rate for at least two years, even if the home has been destroyed. The Assessor may extend that period when circumstances warrant, such as when a homeowner is experiencing prolonged insurance claim delays, as occurred following the Black Forest Fire.

The Assessor’s Office encourages homeowners with questions about eligibility, deadlines, or wildfire-related property tax relief to contact the office before the August 15 late application deadline.

Applications, eligibility requirements, and additional information are available at assessor.elpasoco.com or by contacting the El Paso County Assessor’s Office.

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