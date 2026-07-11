El Centro border patrol agents assist in recovery of two missing children

BARSTOW, Calif. — On July 7, U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Indio Station assisted in the recovery of two missing children and the apprehension of their non-custodial parent during a coordinated law enforcement response in Barstow, Calif.

Border Patrol agents received a missing persons alert associated with the possible abduction of two children. The alert, issued earlier that day, also provided information about the suspected vehicle involved.

Agents observed a vehicle matching the alert's description traveling southbound on Interstate 15 near the Minneola Road exit in Yermo, Calif. They notified the California Highway Patrol and provided updates on the vehicle’s location. The CHP dispatched a helicopter to help monitor the vehicle as it continued south into Barstow.

At 4:45 p.m., the vehicle exited at Main Street and entered a restaurant parking lot. Border Patrol agents, CHP officers and the Barstow Police Department coordinated efforts at the location. Authorities took the non-custodial parent into custody and safely recovered the two children.

“This incident reflects the professionalism, vigilance, and unwavering commitment of our Border Patrol Agents,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Daniel I. Parra. “Their swift action was instrumental in bringing this incident to a safe resolution and reuniting the children with their loved ones. I am proud of the exceptional service our agents provide each day to protect our communities and our nation.”

The successful recovery of the children underscores the importance of timely information sharing and strong partnerships among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies committed to protecting the public.

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