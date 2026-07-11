Laredo CBP officers arrest fugitive wanted for homicide in Tennessee

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Laredo Port of Entry recently apprehended a pedestrian wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for homicide.

On July 7, CBP officers at Laredo’s Gateway to the Americas Bridge referred pedestrian Edgar Beltran, 20, a U.S. citizen, for a secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an active felony warrant for homicide issued by the Metro Nashville Police Department. CBP officers confirmed the warrant and transported Beltran to Webb County jail to await criminal proceedings.

"Our frontline CBP officers maintained strict vigilance and apprehended a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Tennessee," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "The apprehension of an individual wanted for homicide is paramount to upholding our border security mission and ensuring justice for victims. Every successful apprehension reinforces CBP’s commitment to protecting communities."

Based on information from the National Crime Information Center, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. The NCIC is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the dedicated men and women of CBP, alongside our law enforcement partners, have arrested and removed thousands of criminal aliens from the country – including gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers – to make our communities safer.

DHS has shut down illegal border crossings and restored the rule of law, protecting America for generations to come. We are no longer allowing dangerous, criminal illegal aliens to pour into our country and terrorize our communities.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo and Facebook@LaredoFieldOfficeOFO as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.