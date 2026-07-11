CBP officers seize almost $11 million in methamphetamine at Pharr Port of Entry

PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Pharr International Bridge seized methamphetamine valued at $10,787,542 in a single enforcement action.

"The threat of illicit narcotics is constant, but so is our vigilance. This interception is a powerful reminder that our CBP officers are on duty 24/7, employing every resource to detect and deter those who attempt to exploit our borders," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on July 6 at the Pharr International Bridge when CBP officers referred a commercial tractor trailer hauling a shipment manifested as “cabbage” for a secondary inspection. A canine inspection resulted in an alert, and a nonintrusive imaging system scan revealed anomalies in the trailer. Upon physical inspection, CBP officers discovered 477 packages containing a total of 532.1 kilograms (1,173 lbs.) of suspected methamphetamine hidden within the trailer.

CBP officers seized the narcotics, tractor, trailer, and the commodity. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $10,787,542.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers along the southwest border stop illegal activity and facilitate lawful entry for millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories, and photos.