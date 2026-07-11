CBP seizes firearms and ammunition in Presidio, Texas

EL PASO, Texas –U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 8 firearms and 500 rounds of ammunition attempting to illegally enter Mexico at the Presidio, Texas Port of Entry on July 8.

During Southbound inspections, CBP officers discovered 6 rifles and two handguns, 180 magazines, 500 rounds of ammunition and firearm components including machine gun barrels in a 2013 Nissan X-trail headed for Mexico. Non-intrusive inspection technology discovered anomalies in the vehicle, prompting a physical inspection of the vehicle that uncovered hidden compartments containing the contraband.

The vehicle driver, a male lawful U.S. permanent resident and Mexican citizen, was taken into custody and charged with violations of 18 U.S.C. § 545 (Smuggling Goods) and 18 U.S.C. § 933 (Trafficking in Firearms).

“This seizure demonstrates CBP’s commitment to preventing firearms and ammunition from illegally entering Mexico and arming dangerous criminal organizations,” said Ray Provencio, Director of the El Paso Field Office. “Our southbound inspection teams search for firearms, ammunition, and currency from illicit criminal activities to prevent this contraband from arming and financing the Mexican Drug cartels. And by doing so we assist our Government of Mexico law enforcement partners as we work to make our shared border region safer.”