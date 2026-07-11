Dr. Brian Kent Celebrates International Chess Day with Global Business Strategy Event Featuring 100 Industry Leaders

Brian L Kent, PhD

The 12-hour global livestream with 100 business strategists sharing winning strategies. 52 contributors included in Dr. Brian Kent's upcoming book, Checkmate.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of International Chess Day, internationally recognized business strategist, author, and leadership expert Dr. Brian Kent will host Checkmate Business Day , a one-time, 12-hour livestream bringing together 100 business strategists, CEOs, bestselling authors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to share the single strategy that has had the greatest impact on their success.Inspired by the timeless principles of chess—thinking ahead, adapting to change, and making deliberate decisions—Checkmate Business Day is designed to help business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs strengthen their own strategic thinking through real-world lessons from accomplished leaders.More than a virtual conference, the event is an opportunity for participants to become part of a lasting leadership resource. Following the livestream, 52 contributors will be selected to have their strategies published in Dr. Brian Kent's upcoming collaborative book, Checkmate, creating a collection of practical business wisdom from leaders across industries."Every successful organization reaches defining moments where one strategic decision changes everything," said Dr. Brian Kent. "International Chess Day reminds us that success isn't about luck—it's about preparation, vision, and making the right move at the right time. Checkmate Business Day is an opportunity for leaders to share those defining moves so others can learn from them."Throughout the day, attendees will hear practical insights from leaders representing a wide range of industries, with conversations covering leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, business growth, organizational strategy, resilience, marketing, and decision-making. The event encourages collaboration and the exchange of ideas among experienced executives and emerging business leaders alike.Hosted by Dr. Brian Kent and publisher Ken Rochon Jr., Checkmate Business Day reflects a shared commitment to developing the next generation of business leaders by transforming individual experience into collective knowledge.The event will be held Monday, July 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and is open to business owners, executives, entrepreneurs, consultants, and professionals seeking actionable strategies for growth and long-term success.Registration information is available at https://app.perfectpublishing.com/Checkmate

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