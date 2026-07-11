Brisbane Design Studio Beinc Marks a Decade With a New Brand Identity and Redesigned Website

BEINC

Beinc, established Brisbane design agency and brand consultancy, has launched an elevated brand identity and new website, marking ten years in the industry.

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established Brisbane multidisciplinary design studio and brand consultancy Beinc has launched a refined brand identity and a fully redesigned website, marking ten years of operation and a sharpened positioning for the studio's next chapter. The launch went live on 11 May 2026 at https://www.beinc.com.au The most visible change is the retirement of Beinc's long-standing yellow colourway and its recognisable yellow dot, a visual signature that defined the studio's identity for years. The new system replaces it with a more confident articulation of the brand, including a capitalised "Beinc" wordmark in place of the lowercase "beinc" carried since 2022. Founder and Managing Director Hayley Birtles-Eades said the change was a deliberate step forward. "The yellow dot worked hard for the studio, and it served its purpose well," Birtles-Eades said. "It was time for us to move onwards and upwards. The new identity reflects where Beinc is now, and where the studio is heading next."The rebrand follows a decade of industry recognition for the studio. Beinc has been awarded the Gold Stevie at the Awards for Excellence in Corporate Innovation and the Silver Stevie at the Stevie International Business Awards, alongside Apac Insider's Company of the Year (2023), and back-to-back Branding Business of the Year wins at the Business xCellence Awards in 2023 and 2025. Most recently, Beinc was named Best Branding and Communications Agency Queensland 2025 by Acquisition International.The new website restructures and clarifies Beinc's service lines across web design Brisbane, logo design, branding, graphic design and broader design agency engagements. An updated "Our Work" section showcases recent project case studies, supported by a redesigned user experience and visual system intended to better communicate the studio's strategic approach to design.Beinc operates as a fully onshore, in-house design studio with no outsourced work, a positioning the agency has held throughout its decade in market. The studio's portfolio spans clients including Peninsula Group ANZ, Janus Electric and Nicole Slater, across sectors ranging from industrial technology to professional services and personal brands.Creative direction across the studio is led by Birtles-Eades, who brings 26 years of design industry experience to client engagements. Beinc's approach combines research, strategy and design execution, with the studio positioning itself against a design industry it describes as often subjectively driven. "The industry is subjective by nature, but the work produced at Beinc is objective by design," Birtles-Eades said. "Every decision is driven by business outcomes, stakeholder management and measurable results, not design that simply looks good for its own sake."The refreshed website also signals an evolution in how the studio communicates its capabilities to prospective clients across South East Queensland and nationally. Beinc's services span branding Brisbane engagements, identity systems, logo design Brisbane projects, website design and build, and broader graphic designer Brisbane services for businesses seeking a strategically led creative partner.Beinc's design agency Brisbane model, onshore, in-house, and strategy-led, is positioned to serve the increasing number of Australian businesses seeking design partners that can demonstrate commercial outcomes rather than aesthetic output alone.The new Beinc website is available at: https://www.beinc.com.au ABOUT BEINCBeinc is an established Brisbane-based multidisciplinary design studio and brand consultancy with more than 26 years of combined creative leadership experience and a decade of studio operation. The agency's award-winning work, recognised at the Stevie International Business Awards, Business xCellence Awards and Acquisition International among others, is backed by research and strategy and structured to deliver measurable results for clients. While the design industry is subjective by nature, the work produced at Beinc is objective by design, driven by business decisions, stakeholder management and outcomes rather than aesthetic trends. Design is the studio's method, tool and vehicle for moving the needle for its clients.Learn more about Beinc by visiting the studio's website here: https://www.beinc.com.au

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