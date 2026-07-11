Final 10 Days to Register for 2026 USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships

INDIANAPOLIS – Young athletes from across the country have just 10 days left to secure their spot at the nation’s premier youth track and field event, as registration for the 2026 USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships closes on Sunday, July 19.

The 2026 USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships will be held July 27-August 2 at Falcon Stadium at Cerritos College in Norwalk, California. Hosted by the Pacific Coast Shockwaves, the championships will bring together thousands of the nation’s top young athletes to compete for national titles and All-America honors.

Athletes who have advanced through their Association and Regional Junior Olympic competitions and have met all qualification requirements are encouraged to complete their registration before the deadline. No late entries will be accepted.

“The USATF National Junior Olympic Championships have served as the launching pad for generations of Olympic and professional athletes,” said Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track & Field. “This meet is about more than competition—it’s about providing young athletes with an opportunity to pursue their dreams, create lifelong memories and experience the excitement of competing on a national stage.”

"Track and field has shaped our family's life for decades. We spent years traveling the country as our three children competed in the USATF Junior Olympics, watching them grow not only as athletes but as young people of character,” said Michael Bryson, General Manager, Pacific Coast Shockwaves Local Organizing Committee. We never imagined that one day we'd have the privilege of helping bring this championship back to Southern California. It's incredibly rewarding to now help create those same unforgettable memories for thousands of families who are beginning or continuing their own Junior Olympic journey."

"Bringing the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships back to Southern California after 19 years is both an incredible honor and a humbling responsibility,” said LaMonica Smith Bryson, General Manager, Pacific Coast Shockwaves Local Organizing Committee. “This championship represents our careful planning, creative partnerships and the unwavering commitment of our Local Organizing Committee, volunteers, officials, and community supporters. We are proud to welcome the nation's best young athletes and their families and our hope is that every competitor leaves with memories and experiences that will stay with them long after the finish line."

The 2026 Championships feature an unparalleled lineup of star-studded hosts, elite athlete support, and immersive fan experiences that bring the true essence of Southern California to the track.

★ Sway Calloway will serve as the official Master of Ceremonies, joined by special Guest of Honor Big Boy, while Mariachi Corazón de Mi Tierra will provide the soundtrack for the Opening Ceremonies with a vibrant celebration of Los Angeles' rich cultural heritage.

★ Car enthusiast and digital creator Sal Meza ("Chamba") will headline an on-site car show featuring an impressive collection of exotic cars, classic cars, and custom motorcycles.

★ Los Angeles Angels will host a dedicated MLB Junior Olympic Night, celebrating the nation's top young athletes under the lights at Angel Stadium.

★ More than 30 Olympians will rotate throughout the week to personally present medals to Junior Olympic champions during awards ceremonies.

★ EoS Fitness will power the Athlete Warmup Zone, while E-Z UP will provide shaded team gathering areas through the official E-Z UP Village.

★ Kings & Queens Official Junior Olympics Shuttle Service will offer dedicated transportation throughout the week for meet officials.

★ Fans can experience "A Taste of LA" in the expo area featuring local favorites including Marathon Burger (owned and operated by the late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s family), Dr. Bombay Ice Cream by Snoop Dogg, and Teddy's Red Tacos.

★ Through a partnership with Visit Long Beach, all ticket holders will receive access to the Vibe City Pass, unlocking exclusive discounts on local restaurants, shopping, and attractions throughout the region.

The USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships have a rich history of developing future stars of the sport, with numerous Olympians and world champions, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson, having competed in the event during their youth careers.

Registration information, qualification procedures and championship details can be found here.

The countdown is on—athletes have until July 19 to register and earn their opportunity to compete on one of youth track and field’s biggest stages in Southern California.