FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES FILMMAKER JESS DANG’S DRAMA “SURRENDER”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the family drama feature SURRENDER -- now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting July 14, 2026

Debut Drama Feature from Director Jess Dang and Executive Producer Andrea Bang Launches on North American VOD Platforms on July 14, 2026

SURRENDER is inspired by my own experience with gambling addiction and explores identity, family, and belonging through the lens of an Asian American woman navigating addiction.” — Filmmaker Jess Dang

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the family drama feature SURRENDER -- now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting on July 14, 2026. Supported by Film Independent and NewFilmmakers Los Angeles, SURRENDER screened at festivals including the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival and Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival.

In this poignant and gritty debut feature film, SURRENDER follows Naomi, a young Asian American woman whose life is disrupted by her secret gambling addiction. As she navigates her struggles, Naomi confronts feelings of denial and shame, which affect her relationships with family, colleagues, and herself. Ultimately, she reaches a breaking point and must decide between two paths: one of destruction or one of self-love.

Written and directed by Jess Dang, SURRENDER was produced by Dang, Jessica Olthof, and Darren Haruo Rae. Featured actors include Andrea Bang (Kim's Convenience) as Naomi, Fiona Fu (Lucky Lu) as June, Cici Lau (Interior Chinatown) as Gran Mi, and Keiko Agena (Gilmore Girls) as Margaret.

“SURRENDER is inspired by my own experience with gambling addiction and explores identity, family, and belonging through the lens of an Asian American woman navigating addiction,” said filmmaker Jess Dang. “At the heart of the film is a question: What generational stories do we inherit, and which ones do we choose to rewrite? My hope is that Surrender creates space for empathy and more honest conversations about the experiences we too often keep hidden."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire SURRENDER directly with the filmmakers and Dang’s production company, Long Lunch Break.

SURRENDER website: www.surrenderfilm.com

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - SURRENDER (2026)

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