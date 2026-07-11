Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Celebrates Opening of Six New Pickleball Courts at Alpha Ridge Park

“Pickleball is loads of fun – it not only gets you moving, but laughing, especially on windy days. It’s wonderful having all these courts such as Rockburn, Blandair, and now Alpha Ridge Park, to play on, not to mention the existing [pickleball courts at] parks like Western Regional and Atholton Parks. Greatly appreciate the County’s investment in facilities,” said Rick Struble, Treasurer, Howard County Pickleball Association.

Located at 11685 MD 99 in Marriottsville, Alpha Ridge Park features Howard County's only outdoor, regulation-size inline hockey rink and this fall, Recreation & Parks Adult Howard County Inline Hockey League (HCIHL) returns to the park, with the addition of the department's new Youth HCIHL. Alpha Ridge Park also features:

The Howard Astronomical League Observatory, which house houses a 12-inch Newtonian telescope;

Two tennis courts;

Three ball diamonds;

Two multipurpose fields;

Two playgrounds;

Two picnic pavilions; and

A Solar System Walk

In addition to the new pickleball courts, Recreation & Parks also has additional planned improvements for Alpha Ridge Park, including the installation of shade structures and benches next to the new courts this fall and plans to touch up the park's recently resurfaced tennis courts.

To learn more about Alpha Ridge Park, as well as Recreation & Parks’ other neighborhood and regional parks, visit the department’s “Parks, Playgrounds & Trails” website.