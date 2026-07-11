Howard County Department of Public Works to Hold Public Meeting on Bonnie Branch Watershed Projects

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – The Howard County Department of Public Works (DPW) Bureau of Engineering’s Transportation and Special Projects Division will hold a community outreach meeting on Wednesday, July 15th from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., in the media center at Bonnie Branch Middle School, to discuss proposed improvements at three sites in the Bonnie Branch Watershed in Ellicott City. Identified through DPW’s Bureau of Environmental Services’ Stormwater Management Division’s spring 2025 “Bonnie Branch Vulnerable Watershed Study,” proposed improvements include:

A bank stabilization project adjacent to 4615 Beechwood Road;

A culvert replacement crossing Bonnie Branch Road between 4781 and 4791 Bonnie Branch Road; and

A culvert replacement crossing Bonnie Branch Road west of Good Memory Lane.

While there will be no formal presentation, the meeting will include a display of the design plans as the project is currently in the concept stage. DPW staff will also be on hand to explain the proposed work, answer any questions, and gather public comments.

Those unable to attend the meeting who would like to view the plans and/or have questions, should contact Megan Nolan with DPW at 410-313-6145 or email mnolan@howardcountymd.gov.

For questions or concerns about Capital Project D-1183, contact Public Works Customer Service at 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.