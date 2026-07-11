Author Mike Dee Named Distinguished Author by the International Impact Book Awards for I Am My Biggest Stranger

Mike Dee's I Am My Biggest Stranger earned Distinguished Author recognition from the International Impact Book Awards for its message of faith and healing.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Mike Dee has been recognized as a Distinguished Author by the International Impact Book Awards for his book, I Am My Biggest Stranger. The distinction is awarded to a select group of authors whose work demonstrates "genuine, measurable impact on readers and the communities they serve," according to the organization.

Selected following a review against the organization's Standard of Excellence, Dee joins a community of authors recognized for producing work that inspires, challenges, and leaves a lasting impression on readers.

"I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition," Dee said. "My hope has always been that I Am My Biggest Stranger would do more than tell my story—that it would encourage people to confront the struggles they hide, discover their God-given identity, and find hope through Jesus Christ."

The recognition follows a growing list of accolades for I Am My Biggest Stranger. The book has received a 5-star editorial review from Literary Titan, a 5-star review from Readers' Favorite, and a Kirkus Reviews 'GET IT' recommendation. Dee was also recently featured in an in-depth Literary Titan author interview, where he discussed the inspiration behind the book and the spiritual journey that shaped its message.

Part memoir, part spiritual reflection, I Am My Biggest Stranger uses Dante's Inferno as a literary framework to explore healing, identity, surrender, and Christian renewal. Rather than presenting Dante's work as theology, Dee uses the journey through the circles as a mirror for examining the human heart before pointing readers toward the hope found in Jesus Christ.

"I didn't begin with the idea of writing a book through the framework of Dante's Inferno," Dee explained during his interview. "After my car accident, I heard the opening lines of Dante while watching Patch Adams. At that point, I hadn't just lost my direction—I had lost myself."

That moment became the catalyst for a deeply personal exploration of faith and transformation.

"Inferno became a mirror, not my theology," Dee said. "My hope wasn't found in escaping circles of hell but in the redeeming work of Jesus Christ. That's why the book doesn't end in darkness—it ends with renewal, purpose, and hope."

Literary Titan praised the book's honesty and spiritual depth, describing it as "a devotional pilgrimage through the bruised places of the self." The review commended Dee's willingness to confront painful memories while offering readers a message of redemption, perseverance, and authentic transformation.

Reflecting on the writing process, Dee shared one of the book's central themes:

"For most of the book, I wasn't writing from an open wound. I was writing from a scar."

He added, "Healing doesn't mean you forget your past. It means your past no longer has the power to control your present."

Throughout the book, Dee emphasizes that while salvation is God's gift of grace, spiritual growth requires intentional choices, daily obedience, and a willingness to surrender.

"Too often we pray for God to change our lives while refusing to change our habits," Dee said. "We ask Him for purpose but ignore obedience. We ask Him to remove giants while continuing to feed them."

The International Impact Book Awards recognition further establishes I Am My Biggest Stranger as an emerging voice in Christian personal growth and inspirational literature.

I Am My Biggest Stranger is available in paperback, hardcover, Kindle, and audiobook editions through Amazon and major online booksellers.

For more information, interview requests, speaking engagements, or media inquiries, please contact: mike@mikedeetheauthor.com

Links:

https://literarytitan.com/2026/07/08/a-journey-of-self-confrontation/ - Interview

https://literarytitan.com/2026/07/02/i-am-my-biggest-stranger/ - Literary Titan Book Review

Buy the Book - https://tinyurl.com/5n6ken9y



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