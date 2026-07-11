WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Attempted Murderers, Rapists, Pedophiles, and Gang Members

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens convicted for heinous crimes, including illegal aliens convicted for attempted murder, lewd or lascivious acts with a child, rape, assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary.

“Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE risked their lives to arrest illegal criminal aliens convicted for attempted murder of a federal law enforcement officer, lewd or lascivious acts with a child, rape, assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE will continue to arrest and remove these public safety threats from our communities. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States. Thanks to our ICE law enforcement, our communities are safer.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Jose Solorzano-Felix, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted murder of a federal law enforcement officer, use of a firearm during and in the commission of a felony, and illegal alien in possession of a handgun in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Paulino Lugos-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child in Santa Clara, California.

Adrian Valdez-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for second-degree forcible rape in Forsyth County, North Carolina.

Edgar Josue Centeno, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras and member of the Latin Kings gang, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon – not a firearm in Pasadena, California.

Rodolfo Umana, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for burglary in Mineola, New York.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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