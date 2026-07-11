RCP announces winners of Excellence in Patient Care Awards 2026

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has revealed the winners of its Excellence in Patient Care Awards 2026, honoured at a ceremony at RCP at The Spine in Liverpool on 9 July.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has revealed the winners of its Excellence in Patient Care Awards 2026, honoured at a ceremony at RCP at The Spine in Liverpool on 9 July.

Now in their second year since returning from a pandemic-era pause, the awards celebrate RCP members and fellows worldwide who are driving improvements in patient care through education, clinical practice, research and policy. This year's winners span NHS trusts across the UK and reach as far as Hong Kong, representing the very best of innovation, compassion and clinical leadership.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, President of the Royal College of Physicians, said:

'Tonight's winners are a testament to the extraordinary dedication of physicians and their teams, who every day find new ways to improve the lives of patients. From reducing health inequalities to harnessing digital technology, from early disease detection to transforming end-of-life care, the breadth and ambition of this year's winners is truly inspiring. The RCP is immensely proud of each and every one of them.'

Dr Zuzanna Sawicka, RCP clinical director for patient safety and clinical standards, added:

‘Every patient deserves safe, timely and compassionate care, and I am honoured to take forward this important work at the RCP. My focus will be on listening to the voices of patients and staff, and driving the high standards patients expect and to which our clinicians want to deliver. Even in the face of current pressures, we have an opportunity and a responsibility to ensure these high standards, champion patient safety and ensure that clinical excellence is something every patient can rely on. I am excited to work alongside colleagues across the UK to help make that vision a reality.’

This year's winners:

Health Inequalities

Dr Ronak Rajani (Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust) won for a new model of community-based care that is finding and treating heart valve disease earlier, particularly among ethnic groups historically under-represented in diagnosis pathways backed by strong economic modelling and close engagement with GPs.

Analogue to Digital (Patient Engagement Award)

Dr Kinan Muhammed and the Kneu Health team turned patients' own smartphones into tools for proactive, personalised Parkinson's care, moving the pathway away from occasional in-person snapshots and towards continuous monitoring.

Hospital to Community and the Eric Watts Patient Engagement Award

Dr Aravinth Sivagnanaratnam (London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust) took home two honours, including the RCP's top prize for patient-centred innovation, for a co-produced stroke recovery and prevention partnership that leverages community and peer support, engages local groups from football clubs to faith organisations, and transitions sustainably into community-led programmes at no extra cost to the NHS.

Service Improvement

Dr Barbara Onen (Royal London Hospital, Barts Health NHS Trust) built a Same Day Emergency Care pathway for nitrous oxide-related neurological harm, delivering significant gains in clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction while cutting bed use and cost described by judges as a textbook quality improvement project.

Research (Patient Engagement Award)

Professor Parth Narendran (University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust) was recognised for ELSA, a screening programme reducing emergency diagnoses of childhood type 1 diabetes and laying the groundwork for a possible national screening programme.

Medical Education

Dr Daniel Keith won for Dermoscopea, an open digital education platform building clinicians' skills in dermoscopy and skin cancer diagnosis, praised for its global reach and low-cost, scalable approach.

Patient Safety (Patient Engagement Award)

Dr Joanita Ocen and the South East Wales immunotherapy toxicity team (Velindre Cancer Centre) developed a dedicated service giving patients safer access to care for immunotherapy-related toxicity, a model now spreading across Wales, the UK and internationally.

Sickness to Prevention (Patient Engagement Award)

Dr Michael Crooks (Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust) was honoured for FRONTIER, a project finding the "hidden millions" living with undiagnosed COPD through early identification and smoking cessation support, shaped throughout by a patient advisory group.

Workforce

Dr Nicola Johnstone (Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust) won for a project empowering resident doctors through effective leadership, with sustainability built in via a structured handover to consultants and local education deans.

Sustainability

Dr Shun Yin Kong and team (NTWC PBM subcommittee and Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service, with Dr Cheuk Kwong Lee, Dr Ching Ching Alice Wong and Dr Sze Fai Yip) were recognised for embedding patient blood management into everyday clinical culture across Hong Kong, in a data-driven project with global applicability.

Digital Transformation (sponsored by Harold Thimbleby)

Dr Baldev Singh (Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust) won for a digitised, patient-triggered care pathway with immense impact for those with complex needs approaching the end of life.

Chief Registrar Project of the Year

Dr Manasi Jyothish and Dr Rob Monfries (St Bartholomew's Hospital) were named winners for their work through the RCP's Chief Registrar programme, which supports senior trainees to lead service improvement and change.