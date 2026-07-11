Laboratory Information System Market Competitive Intelligence Report: Leading Companies and Emerging Opportunities

Laboratory Information System Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The laboratory information system market is dominated by a mix of major healthcare IT providers and specialized laboratory software developers focused on improving laboratory workflow efficiency, data management capabilities, interoperability standards, sample tracking accuracy, and regulatory compliance functionalities. Companies are emphasizing cloud-based deployment models, automation integration, cybersecurity enhancements, analytics-driven reporting tools, and scalable platform architectures to strengthen competitive positioning and address evolving laboratory operational requirements. Focus on seamless connectivity with healthcare systems, improved diagnostic turnaround times, data integrity assurance, and compliance with healthcare quality standards remains central to market competition. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking expansion opportunities, technological advancement, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly transforming laboratory informatics ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Laboratory Information System Market?

•According to our research, Epic Corporation Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The company’s laboratory information systems division, which is directly involved in the laboratory information system market, provides a broad portfolio of laboratory workflow management solutions, specimen tracking tools, clinical data integration capabilities, reporting systems, and analytics functionalities that support laboratory productivity, information accessibility, operational accuracy, and diagnostic efficiency across healthcare and clinical laboratory environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Laboratory Information System Market?

Major companies operating in the laboratory information system market are Epic Corporation Inc., McKesson Corporation, Clinisys Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LabWare Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., CompuGroup Medical AG, Orchard Software Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc., SCC Soft Computer Inc., Data Innovations LLC, LigoLab LLC, NovoPath Inc., Technidata AG, Psyche Systems Corporation, LABTRACK LIMS, Labgen LIS, Dendi Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Laboratory Information System Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 18% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and compliance-related entry barriers, driven by complex healthcare interoperability requirements, evolving laboratory data management demands, software validation standards, and the requirement for scalable and secure information system architectures. Leading players such as Epic Corporation Inc., McKesson Corporation, Clinisys Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LabWare Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., CompuGroup Medical AG, and Orchard Software Corporation hold notable market shares through comprehensive laboratory informatics offerings, established healthcare customer networks, broad implementation capabilities, and continued advancements in workflow automation, analytics integration, and cloud-enabled platforms. As demand for streamlined laboratory operations, connected healthcare ecosystems, digital transformation initiatives, and advanced data accessibility increases, platform enhancements, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oEpic Corporation Inc. (2%)

oMcKesson Corporation (2%)

oClinisys Group Ltd. (2%)

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (2%)

oLabWare Inc. (2%)

oLabVantage Solutions Inc. (2%)

oAbbott Laboratories (2%)

oAgilent Technologies Inc. (2%)

oCompuGroup Medical AG (1%)

oOrchard Software Corporation (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Laboratory Information System Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the laboratory information system market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), Cisco Systems Inc., Red Hat Inc., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), Google Cloud, Cloud Software Group Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, ServiceNow Inc., MongoDB Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Salesforce Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Laboratory Information System Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the laboratory information system market include Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, TD SYNNEX Corporation, SHI International Corp., CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., Carahsoft Technology Corp., Arrow Electronics Inc., Softchoice Corporation, Zones LLC, Computacenter plc, Presidio Inc., Connection Public Sector Solutions, World Wide Technology Holding Co. LLC, ePlus Inc., Ricoh USA Inc., Burwood Group Inc., Accenture plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Wipro Limited, Infosys Limited.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Laboratory Information System Market?

•Major end users in the laboratory information system market include Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp), Sonic Healthcare Limited, SYNLAB International GmbH, BioReference Health LLC, ARUP Laboratories, Unilabs Group, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Cerba HealthCare Group, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., KingMed Diagnostics, Exact Sciences Corporation, Eurofins Scientific SE, PathGroup Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG, Kaiser Permanente, Cleveland Clinic Laboratories, Mount Sinai Health System, Stanford Health Care.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Cloud-native laboratory information platforms are transforming the laboratory information system market by improving deployment flexibility, strengthening laboratory scalability, and enabling streamlined data management capabilities across modern diagnostic environments.

•Example: In March 2025, LabWare Inc. launched LabWare ASSURE, a specialized SaaS laboratory information management platform designed for food safety, microbiology, and quality testing laboratories.

•Its browser-based deployment architecture, integrated workflow automation, real-time monitoring capabilities, and instrument connectivity features enhance operational efficiency, improve process standardization, and support scalable laboratory operations across testing environments.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Cloud-Based Laboratory Platforms Enhancing Scalability And Data Accessibility

•Artificial Intelligence Integration Improving Laboratory Workflow Optimization

•Interoperability Advancements Strengthening Healthcare Data Connectivity

•Automation Technologies Advancing Laboratory Productivity And Accuracy

•Cybersecurity Enhancements Supporting Secure Laboratory Information Management

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